For Nello Musumeci “it is not possible that the State should collapse, and so it will in a few years, without there being private participation in the reconstruction compensation phase” in the face of natural disasters.
“In other parts of Europe – continued the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies – there are compulsory insurances for natural risks and we must introduce this culture in Italy, this is also an unpopular initiative”.
