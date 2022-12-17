The Brazilian writer Nélida Piñón died in Lisbon this Saturday at the age of 85. With more than 20 published books, including novels, short stories, memoirs, chronicles and essays, and countless awards, she was a true bridge between the literature of Brazil and Spain, specifically Galicia, where her ancestors came from. In November 2021, she was granted Spanish nationality.

Winner of the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters in 2005, Piñón always maintained a special bond with Spain. Her precious library, made up of more than 7,000 documents from her personal archive, was donated in its entirety to the Instituto Cervantes in Rio de Janeiro just a few months ago. “The horizon line that marks the limit of my gaze allowed me to merge these two lands, Brazil and Spain, as if they were a single family. I am all the civilizations that came to this Brazilian camp”, the writer said at the time.

“Galicia is my myth, a kind of promised land”, he commented, remembering the magic that is inside each ear of corn, something marked in his childhood memories. Piñón carried, in his own words, the “stigma of survival”, inherited “from the people of the sea and the mountains”. She was an honorary doctorate from the University of Santiago de Compostela and Ibero-American Ambassador of Culture, among dozens of other awards.

the author of To Republic two sonhos Y Gabriel Arcanjo map guide She was also the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters, and a key for Brazilian literature to break borders. She was the only writer from Brazil to be part of the so-called Latin American boom led by her agent, Carmen Balcells.

“She was probably the greatest living writer in Brazil. She is a loss for the country, ”said the current president of the ABL, Merval Pereira, this Saturday.

Despite his strong ties to Spain, Piñón never asked for nationality, it was granted to him on his own merits. He did not request it out of love for his grandfather Daniel his, the first of his ancestors to cross the Atlantic. She thought that this trip had not been in vain, and that she had to find her place in the New World.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. See also Why do you live in constant war with your body? subscribe