SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Writer and academic Nélida Piñon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 on Saturday in Lisbon, according to the literary institution.

The acclaimed author has published a vast body of works translated into more than 30 countries.

Nélida won national and international awards and became a member of the ABL in 1989. She chaired the literary club later in 1996 and 1997.

Nélida was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 and chose to be a writer as a child, according to the ABL website.

She had a degree in journalism and published novels, short stories and essays, as well as writing speeches and memoirs.

