Nekroos, one of the most important Peruvian rappers and freestyler of the moment, has turned his career around. That is why the publication of “Plans”, theme with which he seeks to be the new anthem of Peruvian trap and in which MNZR participates.

The song, which is already available on all digital platforms, is accompanied by a video that seeks to be at the top of the ranking.

“Music means a lot to me,” Nekroos shares. “I admit it changed my life and I’m sure I could do it with anyone. My intention is that people listen to me and feel everything I say and make sure that those who feel identified can find in my lyrics some way to vent, have fun, be sad or happy or whatever they want to feel ”.

Life and trajectory of Nekroos

Nekroos real name is Cristopher Garcia Orbezo. He was born in 1997 and at 23 years old, he accumulates several musical influences that have given him an important boost to his career. He grew up listening to salsa, boleros, cumbia, chicha and reggaetón. But in recent years he has focused on giving space to American, German and French trap and rap.

Over time, Nekroos found a message loaded with aggressiveness and responses to the moment in the improvised rap battle competitions. He also stands out as a rapper for transmitting a realism to life in his music.

From a very young age, Nekroos has participated in all the music competitions in which he has been able. Thus it has been present in freestyle encounters such as League 1, MC Supremacy, Battle of the Masters, Redbull and etc. Thanks to them, he had the opportunity to represent in international competitions such as BDM (Chile), Copa camet (Argentina), Double AA (Chile and Argentina) Pangea (Mexico), God Level 1vs1 (Chile and Argentina), God level 3vs3 (Mexico, Chile, Peru) and God level 2vs2 (Chile, Mexico and Spain).

That is how Nekroos It retains in its row of titles such as the National League 1 and National Masters Battle (2016), Chiclayo Rapea (2017), National Masters Battle and Arequipa International Champions Battle (2018) and the International God Level 3vs3 (2019).

“My plans for the future are to continue competing at the highest level and above all to be able to break the Peruvian scene with my music. I would like to release my personal EP and the album together with Northside ”, shares Nekroos.

