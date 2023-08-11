Flyhigh Works And Secret characterdeveloper of Bancho Tacticsthey announce Neko Odysseya photographic adventure dedicated to cats, coming soon pc through Steam during 2024.

Neko Odyssey is a somewhat unusual adventure game whose main gameplay is centered around taking pictures of cats. Pixel art graphics in a 3D setting create a charming atmosphere reminiscent of Japanese animation.

In the game you have to look for cats in various places in the city and take photos to upload to fictitious social media. Each photo uploaded will earn netizens likes. By getting more likes, you will become more known and your followers will be able to give you tips on how to find new and different poses for cats.

During photography sessions, some cats may require you to bond with them before allowing you to photograph them. You may also come across some events that will lead you to discover new photographic opportunities.

Besides taking pictures of cats and sharing them on social media, the game features a main storyline where you have to unravel the mysteries of the city based on the information you capture in your cat pictures. See the announcement trailer below.

Neko Odyssey – Announce Trailer

Source: Flyhigh Works Street Gematsu