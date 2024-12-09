He Alzheimer’s HUB Barcelona s’has officially constituted this dilluns. It is tracta d’una pioneering initiative that we have a collaborative commitment to transform the future of research and support the people and families affected by this malady. The objective is to convert the Catalan capital into a research and innovation policy of neurodegenerative pathologies, Segons details the consistori in a press release.

This unique project is promoted by the Pasqual Maragall Foundationfounder center, with the support of theBarcelona City Councilwhich contributes five parts of the budget. I also agreedSant Pau Hospitall’Hospital Clinic of Barcelonal’Sea Hospital il’Vall d’Hebron University Hospitaland two institutions with outstanding specialties in Alzheimer’s research: the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC) il’Ace Alzheimer Center Barcelona.

The promoters have highlighted the need to promote collaboration between the public and private sector to attract investments, promote scientific excellence and facilitate training and dissemination of knowledge. Everything is folded into a scenario that is becoming more hopeful with our biomarkers and a first drug approved in Europe. The constitution has become official with the signature of a document on behalf of the highest representatives of the entities participating in the presentation act.

The new HUB has been presented as a “pioneering” initiative that arrives in a “unique moment” given the forecast of an increase in cases that has to face the propers anys. This is what the director of the Pascual Maragall Foundation explained, Arcadi Navarrowhich has highlighted that the current figure of 130,000 Alzheimer’s disease to all of Catalonia It could be doubled or tripled in the current century. “It is a tsunami that sees and a structural pandemic that we can foresee,” he explained.

“Davant d’aquest sceneri i aprofitant el paradigm shift In the approach to Alzheimer’s thanks to recent scientific advances, Barcelona has to be an endavant country that benefits scientific leadership. The creation of this HUB will promote scientific excellence, attract investments, improve the transfer of research to clinical practice and promote training in Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases,” he claimed.

The HUB will sponsor relevant international conferences in the Alzheimer’s field, organize conferences on research and networking to give visibility to young talent, develop training programs, promote collaborative research among its member centers and call for predoctoral scholarships, and promote synergies through a itinerary of resources for research available in the different centers of the HUB and the brain tissue bank.

“Missatge d’unitat in favor of science”

The mayor Jaume Collboni He has highlighted that “Barcelona has proposed to actively contribute to the fight against Alzheimer’s” and that it is “a city question”: “Here we send a unit missatge in favor of science. I am sure that this united “Promising discoveries will be made in Barcelona that will lead to a cure for Alzheimer’s,” he said. vindicat.