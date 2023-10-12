













Gege Akutami is one of the mangakas of the moment, thanks to a splendid work of dark shonen that has provided new perspectives on the goodness and energy of classic shonen. Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga that, through a fantastic supernatural world and complex characters, shows us a cruel society that maintains a terrible system. In fact, many have highlighted the apparent absence of hope for the characters in the series, especially for its protagonist; but that is a topic for another time.

Jujutsu Kaisen It has a unique narrative world and its characters are also well-planned and framed knots in a very virtuous way. Each one of them contributes to the story and their qualities and defects allow us to admire them and empathize with them. In fact, Megumi Fushiguro turned out to be the top of the characters, despite not being the protagonist of the series; However, the reasons why she is positioned as the cast’s favorite are not classic. Below I will explain why.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Breaking of the Shonen

Let us remember that the shonen power triad It is based on a group of three characters, each one manages to complement the rest of the team and together they manage to create a solid structure that allows a stable narrative full of nuances and twists.

We know that In the team there will always be a couple of radical and opposite facets, as well as an intermediate one.. In addition to this, these facets are characterized because their characters also have more or less traditional personalities and designs.

Usually, in this triad there will be a dark character who could have a very bloody and difficult past, which would make him handle himself as a tough guy, on the other hand there is the character who is more energetic and yearning with more humorous dynamics and styles. The intermediate character has higher tones and firmer movements, as well as a more rigorous ideology.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Thanks to this shonen structure, the audience has an expectation of the power triad that stars in the story., and the characteristics of each character generate certain types of feelings. However, Jujutsu Kaisen (among other dark shonen: Chainsaw Man and Jigokuraku) have broken with the formula.

However, it is curious that, despite renewing the feel of shonen, one character – the darkest – continues to position itself better than others. In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, His latest popularity poll revealed that Megumi Fushiguro is the Japanese people’s favorite sorcerer and I would like to explain why.

More about Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro has the prototypical design of the classic shonen dark character: she seems tough and could have a chilling past, family betrayals and blood everywhere. That’s right, the dark color of her hair reminds us of Sasuke (naruto), Aki (Chainsaw Man), and Jin (Samurai Champloo). And we know that these characters tend to be, at first, cold, cautious and distrustful. However, Megumi Fushiguro is far from that, despite the fact that her design points to an archetypal shonen character.

Megumi looks like the bad boy in her design, she has black hair and tough features; However, it turned out to be very differentalthough, of course, not the opposite and that could be where the magic lies.

Let us remember that Japanese society is usually structured around hierarchies and the seriousness and formality of its population. Because of this, modesty is something that is highly valued. From this perspective, Megumi is one of the most exemplary characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and could symbolize all hopes for a certain type of audience.

Source: Studio MAPPA

From the outside and as a first impression, he seems like a perfect tough guy who has discipline, who marks distance due to a past that does not allow him to generate bridges of trust, due to this, his avoidant attachment will take up a lot of time in the series, and will give way to an environment in which his other two companions will try to get closer to him.

However, Megumi Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen It is much more than a design. And that is why it is not limited to having a radical avoidant attachment. Although he does have a lonely past, he has always known how to love and also allows others to love him.

The benefits of Megumi Fushiguro

In other words, Megumi is indeed unique, behind what could seem like a darks design that responds to the classic archetype, the sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen He is a reserved boy but not shy.

Megumi is an extremely considerate character, he is flexible, he does not have an ego that opposes him to Yuji Itadori, and, as if that were not enough, he is loving.

Megumi is the hero she is expected to be. She is smart and focused. Additionally, she offers to expose herself to danger to protect the people she loves. She is able to ask for and accept help; also to provide it.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is Megumi Fushiguro so popular?

Well, he seems like a good guy, what happened to him and what awaits him still keeps us waiting. However, we must also consider that this sorcerer has an impressive ritual technique.

The shadows are beautiful on a creative design level; On the other hand, its power is enormous and its importance in the world of sorcerers is also something to consider.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Jet Garden of the Chimeras is impressive and the quantity and quality of shadows and shikigami that Megumi can summon is one of the most exciting features of Jujutsu Kaisen, especially in its animated version. What do you think? Do you think Megumi Fushiguro honorably holds the title as the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen?

