Milan – The militants of the Northern League who never wanted to be part of the League for Salvini premier return to be heard, given that they have always contested the political line of the current secretary and also of Umberto Bossi “who had given us something great, then mistakes were made and now we have to do something different”, as the former deputy Gianni Fava explained during his speech before the self-convened assembly “For the North! The battle restarts“organized in Biassono, in Brianza.

The 96 seats in the Sala Cattaneo were all filled, about fifty people who did not manage to enter waited outside with members of different federalist associations such as Autonomy and Freedom, founded by Roberto Castelli. “Those who agree with me let me know, and let’s see if we can create. I think we still need a local union”, added Fava, elected to the Chamber for three legislatures and a former Lombard councilor who challenged Matteo Salvini for the party secretariat in 2017. “I have already accepted the idea of ​​leading this group from here to the formation of a different one.” We – he continued – are enemies of the country system. If you think the state must be fought, then there will be room “.

Fava, who never made the card of the Premier League for Salvini and that he will not take part in the Northern Committee created by Bossi precisely because it is still within the current Carroccio, he went on to underline that now the time has come “to take back that symbol” of the North, “that brand that people know what it is, modify it and make it modern “. It is no coincidence, in fact, that while he speaks, behind him the old League symbols stand out, such as the sun of the Alps chosen in the past as the banner of Padania and the historic white flag with the red cross and the warrior of Legnano. “I did not vote in the last elections, I am heartened that most of the people who think like me did not”, revealed Fava. With an observation also against the Brothers of Italy: “Let’s be careful of those who want to trade presidentialism for autonomy. Presidentialism – he declared – scares me in a country like this where people increasingly choose the jerk” .