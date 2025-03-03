Today in Spain it is very difficult to imagine that a new messaging app is coming that can overcome and take the position to WhatsApp, and that is that the finish line is used by more than 93% of Spaniards who use the Internet regularly.

However, this whatsapp domain is not the same worldwide, and each country has its favorite apps, although it is true that the finish line has a slight advantage over others also in the rest of the world. But in a world where privacy is increasingly a more valuable good, Users seek new alternatives that promote thisand in the Netherlands they seem to have found the definitive one.

Perhaps it is not as famous as WhatsApp or Telegram, however, Signal has positioned itself as the most downloaded app of this European country in the last month for both Android and iPhone users. It has been in recent years where the app has experienced a remarkable increase in popularity such as response to policy changes in rivals such as WhatsApp or Geopolitical events.

This is because Signal has been established as a more respectful option with privacyfor example, is operated by a non -profit foundation (although based in the United States) instead of a private company focused on data monetization. Besides, Signal records a minimum of metadata from its users.

Although the Netherlands are only a market of 18 million people in a European population of more than 700 million, His adoption boom could point out a broader trend throughout the continentespecially as governments try to knock down barriers to privacy.

“The position of Signal in this regard is very clear: we will not turn back, we will adulterate or disturb in any other way the solid privacy and security guarantees on which people depends,” said Meredith Whittaker for the medium of Telegraaf, as they collect from The Verge.