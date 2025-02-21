Today we ask ourselves how we got to the sites before the arrival of virtual maps such as Google Maps and Waze, because today this type of apps are present in all smartphones and we use them without stopping to reach our destination.

Without a doubt, the two examples that we have just given are the most famous in the market, and although there are many alternatives, Google Maps and Waze (both owned by Google) They knead a base of billions of users that very hardly another platform will be able to match.

The reason for this, apart from the fact that they are the most widespread and are already pre -installed in most devices, is that both apps are full of differential tools and functions and that greatly improve user experience. However, little by little There is an “exclusive” app that is gaining ground among transport vehicles with driver (VTC)that is, taxi drivers and other platform drivers such as Uber or Cabify.

These are constantly on the road, and therefore they need The best tools for each trip to make is as efficient and quick as possible. And in recent months these driving professionals have begun to Praise the Apple Maps app, which is unfortunately available on iPhone and other company products.

The truth is that the first years of Apple Maps were disastrous, The app was full of errors, failures in poorly thought out locations and routes, However, the company has already put the batteries and updates and changes have managed to significantly improve its virtual map platform.

And is that For VTC more trips is equal to more money, so time optimization is crucialand Apple Maps has made a special paragraph in offering Quick and precise routes that avoid traffic effectively. According to a report prepared by Uber, the suggested routes are consistently shorter in time and distance compared to its competitors.

Among its other aspects to highlight we indicated your minimalist and simple interface that reduces distractions And it is easier to use, in addition to its integration with the Apple ecosystem, which you can use from the iPhone to the Apple Watch, with the great addition that You can make voice commands through Siri for your routes.