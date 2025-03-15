Avocado is a real delight that due to its versatility serves both for breakfast and food and dinner. In addition, according to him Department of agriculture“various studies have indicated that avocado consumption Reduces total cholesterol levels and from its LDL-Colesterol fraction (“bad” cholesterol), as well as blood triglycerides, action possibly due to their composition in fatty acids and its fiber wealth. “

If you are thinking of cultivate an avocado plant at home, It is very likely that you have seen the trick of introducing the bone into a glass with water helping you with sticks and threads, but we have to tell you that it is not always the best option. This is demonstrated in a video posted on their social networks, @chicoplantasa young man who gives advice and information for all those who have doubts related to gardening.

The expert ensures that putting it directly in water is a good resource, but it has three main inconveniences. The first of these is that the bone can be divided into two or break the growth. The second drawback is that the roots do not have so much resistance to grow due to excess moisture. The third is that water can stagnate or damage giving rise to bad odors and colors.

The expert’s advice

According to @chicoplantas, the best for you Avocado plant grows strong and healthy It is to follow this advice. Just take the bone so that the rounded part it has in the lower one looks down. You place this part on the substrate so that the root comes out, so that the plant can leave the plant. For this, he recommends a substrate in the description of his video.

This compound consists of 30% of universal substrate, 30% of small pine bark, 20% perlite and 20% Arlita. You place the bone directly in the pot with the substrate and water it and take care of it properly and you will see how little by little your avocado plant begins to grow. In addition, the expert advises to use deep pots to facilitate its growth.