At present, office work and long hours in front of screens have drastically reduced physical activity. To this are added the displacements by car or public transport and the leisure habits that usually imply little or no mobility. The result is an increasingly static society, in which many people accuse back pain, overweight or lack of energy.

One of the most recommended options is to sign up for a gym. However, either because of the cost of the monthly fee, the lack of time or even the shame of training surrounded by strangers, many do not dare to take that step. This makes home training become the most accessible alternative. But Where to start?

Romano Fitness has spoken about this, a personal coach known on Tiktok. On your channel, you share simple routines to train at home. In one of his most recent videos he proposes a 30 -minute routine, designed to practice daily and without any material, beyond a simple broomstick.

The 30 -minute routine proposed

Routine is designed for people who need to lose weight and start little by little. All exercises are without impact, so the joints do not suffer. In the video, Romano shows knees, arms movements and jogging in static, all at a soft rate.









The plan consists of performing four series of each exercise, respecting a time of 45 second work and 15 seconds of recovery between them. According to Romano, the goal is to repeat this routine from Monday to Friday for two weeks in a row. In this way, a habit is generated without the need to move or invest in expensive equipment, allowing the body to gradually adapt to physical activity.

At the end of the video, the coach encourages his followers to be constant and reminds them that, if they need help with their diet, he can also offer them guidance.