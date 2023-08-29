Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s round of contacts for his investiture begins to crack. The PP leader is trying to break the ceiling of 172 votes (PP, Vox, UPN and Coalición Canaria) that he is counting on for his inauguration on September 26 and 27, but he is receiving heavy setbacks before even starting the meetings . The presidents of the Basque Country, Íñigo Urkullu (PNV), and Catalonia, Pere Aragonés (ERC), refused this Tuesday to participate in the talks that the PP has promoted with all the regional leaders prior to the investiture of Feijóo. The slam of the nationalists is joined by at least two of the three socialist presidents, the Asturian Adrián Barbón and the Navarrese María Chivite. The third, Emiliano García-Page, has not yet spoken, but sources around him reiterate that the “only interlocutor” valid in everything that concerns the investiture is Pedro Sánchez. Feijóo will therefore have to settle for speaking with the 11 barons of his own party and with Fernando Clavijo from the Canary Islands, from the Canary Islands Coalition, who governs with the PP and who will receive him. The toughest rebuff is that of the PNV, which continues to build a wall against the PP. All in all, the popular leadership is not throwing in the towel with the Basque nationalist party and is considering whether to give it preferential treatment in the round of talks with the parliamentary groups.

The 11 regional presidents of the PP are the only ones predisposed together with Fernando Clavijo (Canary Coalition) to feed Genoa’s strategy of filling the agenda with political content in the four weeks remaining until the investiture debate. The PP has promoted a round of contacts with the territorial leaders before that session “to find out their requirements and needs,” the party explained on Monday. With this, he manages to lengthen the staging of that condition of Feijóo’s presidential candidate. The president of the Canary Islands, who co-governs the archipelago with the popular ones, has received the call from Feijóo and they have agreed to meet without specifying the date and day, reports Guillermo Vega.

The hardest blow has been once again caused by the PNV with a new slam of the door on the PP candidate. Urkullu spoke with Feijóo this morning after he asked him the day before, by telephone message, for that meeting, and told him that in his opinion, at this moment, the negotiation corresponds to “the political parties”, not the governments autonomous. “The negotiation, where appropriate, for the conformation of majorities, for the election of the president and his investiture, does not correspond to the presidents of the autonomous communities,” said the Lehendakari, before suggesting that he would not mind meeting with the leader of the PP but once the debate at the end of September has passed. “There is nothing to talk about”, the spokesperson for the Generalitat, Patrícia Plaja, has settled, on her part, after the meeting of the Catalan Generalitat. “Aragonès will not meet with Feijóo now to talk about anything.”

In Genoa, the slamming of doors is downplayed but they pay special attention to the message about the PNV, with which the popular leadership does not want to throw in the towel despite its continuous slights. Sources from the direct team of the popular leader value positively “that Feijóo and Urkullu spoke today to find out the needs of the Basque Country”, and maintain that in no case had they said that they were going to promote face-to-face meetings with all the presidents, so they did not they are slighted. These same sources defend that they are aware that “the interlocutor to request support is not the president of the autonomous community, but the parliamentary groups”, and stress that they did not plan this round prior to the inauguration of Feijóo to collect votes but to find out first-hand the needs of the territories.

The popular ones are especially concerned about the attitude of the PNV, which they still want to try to seduce because it has the key to the investiture of Feijóo, since its demands are not unaffordable for the PP, unlike those of Junts. The popular leadership is considering whether it should give the PNV preferential treatment in the round of parliamentary contacts, which in principle will be led by the spokeswoman in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, so that in the case of the Basque party, Feijóo does attend in person. The problem with this gesture is that it would show that the PP leader has downloaded the parliamentary contacts in Gamarra to avoid the uncomfortable photo with Junts, which is causing internal tensions and criticism on the right. At the moment nothing has been decided nor has the meeting with the PNV parliamentary group been closed, as indicated in Genoa.

The PP qualifies, on the other hand, that it had not yet contacted Aragonés and that it was not clear that it was going to do so, although on Monday, when the round was announced, it was not said that any president was excluded. In Genoa they explain that they have not yet decided whether the rest of the contacts will be made by telephone or with face-to-face meetings.

Those who flatly reject the invitation are two of the three socialist presidents. The call “is out of place″ according to the Asturian Barbón. “The investiture is obtained exclusively with the vote of the deputies in Congress. Therefore, these meetings have no route and of course and with all due respect, I will not lend myself to them. The PP must speak with the representations of the parties and in our case with the federal leadership of the PSOE headed by Pedro Sánchez ”, he added.

Along the same lines, they speak in the environment of the president of Navarra, where they are surprised that Feijóo intends to meet with Chivite. “We do not have to have any type of meeting, the issues that have to do with the formation of a government will have to be dealt with the federal bodies of the PSOE,” settle sources from the leadership of the Navarrese socialists. And they reproach Feijóo for “seeking” a meeting with the leader of the foral community after having affirmed that Chivite governs with EH Bildu (in reality, he governs thanks to his abstention in the investiture, but he does not have a government or investiture pact with the abertzales).

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, García-Page, closed the door again on Monday for the national deputies of the PSOE for this community to break the voting discipline and support the investiture of Feijóo. “Don’t ask me to play the Castilian-Lamancha independentista. The government of Spain already has enough of a problem for it to have to be based on turncoats or on the fact that someone votes differently from what the voters who have put them there demand, ”he said in SER.