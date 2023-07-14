Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

If Rupert Murdoch has his way, the next Republican presidential candidate will be neither Ron DeSantis nor Donald Trump. (Archive image) © SAUL LOEB/AFP

The Republicans are looking for their candidate for the 2024 US election. If media mogul Rupert Murdoch has his way, it will be the previously unknown Glenn Youngkin.

Washington, DC – One year from now, then a president will be elected in the USA. Official Joe Biden has already announced that it will compete again. The nomination of the Democratic Party should be safe for him. Both republicans on the other hand, an exciting fight for the nomination is already on the horizon. Numerous candidates have already announced their ambitions. Now Rupert Murdoch, owner of FoxNewsthe most influential TV station in the USA, brought a new name into play.

According to a report by the New York Times but neither on Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis nor on ex-president donald trump. In the broad field of Republican candidates, these two have so far been considered absolute favorites. But if Murdoch has his way, Glen Youngkin will win the bid and challenge Joe Biden in November 2024. The influential media mogul is said to have communicated this to “people in the private sphere”, according to the report by the US newspaper.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

Glen Youngkin: Republican rising star worth millions

Glen Youngkin is currently the governor of the US state of Virginia. According to the US news portal Forbes, the 56-year-old businessman has an estimated fortune of 440 million US dollars. He’s a Republican, but politically a novice. His run for governor marked the once-winning college basketball player’s first political engagement. He was supported in this by Donald Trump, among others.

Youngkin himself had ruled out running for the 2024 US election earlier this year. He focuses entirely on Virginia. But as early as May, speculation arose that the Republicans’ rising star was aiming higher. Youngkin himself has not yet commented on the subject.

Rupert Murdoch believes Donald Trump is ‘harmful’ to Republicans

It has been known for a long time that Murdoch now hardly gives anything to Donald Trump. Among other things, the Wall Street Journal reported last year, the boss of FoxNews believe Trump is “harmful to Republicans” and has little chance of winning the 2024 election Tucker Carlsonthe TV station’s most successful presenter to date and a proven Trump supporter, was commonly interpreted as a sign of the final break between Murdoch and Trump.

While Fox News executives initially had high hopes for DeSantis, they are now “increasingly dissatisfied” with his campaign Rolling Stone Magazine. The Florida governor’s repetitively bumpy demeanor and his falling poll numbers are just two of the reasons for frustration among the conservative TV broadcaster’s leadership.

Donald Trump’s relationship with Fox News under scrutiny

For Trump, these reports are likely to come at the wrong time. The ex-president dominates the news world with numerous lawsuits and lawsuits. His relation to FoxNews, once a happy partnership, has long been scratched. Trump remains a regular guest. However, he did not want to attend his participation in a TV debate on the broadcaster of all promising candidates for the Republican nomination. “Too hostile”. FoxNews, according to Trump, and the other candidates are unimportant. Rupert Murdoch is likely to have a major influence on whether this will remain the case.