Highlights: Government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district

The school has neither a single teacher nor any student studying

The school is opened with the help of class IV employee daily

BSA said – will write to DIOS to open school

Manish Singh, Mirzapur

On one hand, governments raise the slogan of Read All and Grow All, but the ground reality is often seen to the contrary. Take you to Mirzapur district of UP. This district is famous in the country and world for Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. A large number of devotees keep coming and going. But in this Mirzapur, the condition of the temple of education, ie a government school, is in a bad state.

The case is of Kolna village of Chunar tehsil. After the retirement of the only teacher, a new teacher has not been posted here till date. Because of this there is not a single student in the school. The school opens and closes daily with the help of a Class IV employee. But here the education doors are closed.

The Government Junior High School in Kolna village started 50 years ago. From then until 2017, the school had teachers as well as students. But by 2017, only one teacher left the school and only 12 students. After the retirement of the only teacher in 2017, the school became teacher-less. Due to this, the enrollment of new students could not be done.

At present, only a class IV employee is doing his duty in the school. Without teachers and students, he works every day to open and close schools. Here the school has become dilapidated due to lack of maintenance for a long time. Shrubs have grown everywhere.

In this case NBT Online sought to know the side of the Education Department. Basic education officer Gautam said, ‘Teachers are posted in this school from the district school inspector and their salaries are released from us. The matter will be investigated and then a letter will be written to the District School Inspector for appointment. We will try to start this school again.