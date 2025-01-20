In the gastronomy of Spain, the potato plays an essential role. It is the base product in the preparation of recipes such as the iconic potato omelette, broken eggs or the Russian salad. Likewise, it is used to accompany hamburgers, steaks or some types of fish.

For its conservation in the kitchen, certain aspects must be taken into account, as the appropriate place to store them and that they do not get damaged. In addition, we must be very careful with what foods we store next to it, due to the consequences this can have.

Most people think that storing them in the refrigerator is the best optionsince it is the place where we usually keep vegetables. However, this is a belief, and not a recommendation, something explained by Boticaria García, one of the most popular health experts in our country.

Why is it not advisable to store potatoes in the refrigerator?

As the content creator explained in a reel uploaded to her Instagram account, potatoes “they have one on topscissors that transform carbohydrates in simple sugars“.

If stored in a cold placeGarcía explained that “we encourage this scissors to start cutting and sugars are released If we then fry the potatoes, in addition to the fact that they will be softer.” This fact causes the production of “more acrylamide, a compound like the churruscado of toast or steak, which is better to avoid,” explains Boticaria García.

The most appropriate place to store potatoes

The nutrition expert recommends “storing potatoes in a cool, dark place, but not in the refrigerator.” Some places with these characteristics can be a pantry or closet away from sunlight. Now that you know the appropriate place to store potatoes, we continue with the following clarification of a very common mistake in kitchens: preserving the tuber with other foods such as onions.





Keep potatoes and onions together?

We are talking about a mistake that we must avoid at all costs, as we explain in this article. The main reason is that onions release ethylenea natural gas that releases this type of food and is harmful to the storage of potatoes.

Potatoes and onions in mesh bags freepik

Besides, onions can release moistureleading to the deterioration of the potatoes and the appearance of mold or bacteria on them. Another reason why they should not be stored in the same place is that Both foods have their own preservation requirements. For example, potatoes should be kept in a place that does not exceed 10°C, while onions have to be kept in a place with an environment that does not exceed 12°C. Something that can totally make a difference.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.