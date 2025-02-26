Neither the pasiegos nor that of Liébana: what to see in the Cantabria Valley that exceeds 2,000 meters high

In the heart of Cantabria, far from the tourist bustle of the Pasiegos or Liébana valleys, there is a natural treasure yet to discover: the valley of pool. This enclave, located in one of the highest areas of the Autonomous Community, offers the visitor dream landscapes, ancestral traditions and unique cultural wealth.

Protected by imposing mountains and crossed by the Nansa River, pools stands as an ideal destination for those who seek authenticity and direct contact with nature.

Accessing this valley is already an experience in itself. The winding road through the Strait of Peña Bejo, also known as El Chaos de Bejo, a throat that, after its winding tour, opens majestically to the valley. Here, the visitor is received by mountains whose peaks exceed 2,000 meters of altitude.

This mountainous environment not only offers panoramic views, but also houses a rich and varied biodiversity, turning pools into a paradise for lovers of hiking and the observation of fauna and flora.

Peoples with rural history and character

The valley of pool is formed by thirteen small towns that retain the essence of rural life in Cantabria. Its villages, with cobbled streets and stone houses with slate roofs, are integrated into a landscape of green meadows and imposing mountains.

Far from the tourist massification, each of these nuclei maintains its own identity, offering an authentic look to the history and character of the Cantabrian community.





Lombraña, the capital of the municipality, is located in the heart of the Valley and stands out for its traditional architecture. The house of the coter, included in the General Inventory of Cultural Heritage of Cantabria, is one of the best examples of this architectural legacy. San Mamés, another of the most prominent villages, keeps the Viceroy House among its streets, a stately building that attests to the importance of emigration in the history of pool.

As the roads that cross the valley are covered, small villages appear where time seems to have stopped. In Pejanda and Belmonte, the stone houses rise between meadows where cows and sheep still graze, keeping the livestock tradition of the area alive.

Callecedo and Cotillos, with their quiet surroundings and privileged views, offer direct contact with nature, while Tresabuela is distinguished by its high location, from which impressive panoramic views of the entire valley can be contemplated.

Further north, Puente Pumar is presented as one of the best preserved nuclei, with an urban ensemble of great value. His stone houses, such as the Casa de los Colonles, are testimony of a past in which this town was a key point in the defense of the territory. Salceda, Santa Eulalia and Uznayo complete this tour of the valley wrapped in a natural environment that reinforces its unique character.

Architectural heritage

In Pumar Puente, one of the most representative nuclei of the Valley, a set of houses of remarkable importance is preserved. Among them, the Archbishop’s house stands out, with imposing Sillería facades and large wooden corridors, witnesses of the status that some local families reached.

The stately architecture is also present in San Mamés, where the viceroy’s house stands as a symbol of the economic rise that the area lived thanks to the returnees of America. In Lombraña, the house of the coter is another example of the dedication with which these homes were built, many of them with heraldic shields and details in carved stone that reflect the importance of their ancient inhabitants.





In addition to these civil buildings, pools has a valuable religious heritage. The Church of San Sebastián in Lombraña retains romanesque vestiges, while the Church of San Ignacio de Loyola in Tresabuela has been declared a historical set. These constructions, together with other hermitages and temples, reflect the deep spirituality and religious tradition of the Valley.

Geographical isolation and pool altitude have contributed to the preservation of their popular architecture. Traditional constructions, many of them well preserved, offer an authentic vision of rural life in Cantabria and constitute an attraction for those who seek to immerse themselves in local history and culture.

The valley of pool is presented as a jewel hidden in Cantabria, a place where nature, history and culture are intertwined to offer a unique experience.

Away from the busiest tourist routes, this Valley invites those who seek to discover landscapes, immerse themselves in living traditions and enjoy the hospitality of their people. Undoubtedly, pools is a destination that deserves to be explored and appreciated in all its magnitude.