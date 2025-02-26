He fried egg It is one of the simplest elaborations in the kitchen, hence we refer to inept people as “he does not know how to make a fried egg.” Now, Make a good fried egg has its technique and the acclaimed chef Martín Berasategui He unveiled in a program of the SER chain the tricks to get a fried egg of ten. The oil temperature is important, how cascings and what utensil use so that everything is shot.

A basic aspect, already overlooked, is The temperature. To fry an egg, the pan of the pan must be very hot and to know if it is at the necessary point a thermometer is not needed. The chef’s trick, inherited from his mother and grandmother, is to pour a crumb of bread to the oil and if he fells out in it, he is prepared to receive the egg. The Basque cook adds that “The crumb of bread is the best chivato in the oil”.

Berasategui’s next advice is Cascar the egg in a cup and from here to throw it into the hot oil. In this way splashes less and slide better.

The famous lacethat crispy edge of the fried egg, is achieved by throwing the oil over the white with the help of the sparkling or a spoon. The chef explains that this process It must be very fast so that the yolk is not set.

Regarding utensils, it is best to use a skimmer and for prevent it from sticking We owe to the egg heatize it in oil A few seconds before.





Egg properties

He egg It is one of the more nutritious foods and an ally for health for its benefits for the body and mind. In its composition you can find up to 13 essential vitamins and minerals that favor the proper functioning of the body and is also rich in protein.

Among its multiple benefits, it decreases the risk of diseases, provides unsaturated fats, favors brain development and helps fight excess weight.

For every 100 grams, the eggs contain:

Calories: 159

Proteins: 12.9 g

Iron 2.7 mg

58 mg calcium

Cholesterol: 550 mg





