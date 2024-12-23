Bananas are a basic fruit in the kitchen of many homes in Spain and all over the world. It is no wonder; Its sweet flavor, its versatility to make both sweet and savory recipes, and its nutritional properties make it a superfood for many.

However, Preserving them correctly can be quite a challenge.since they usually mature very quickly and can spoil before they can be enjoyed. Although the refrigerator and fruit bowl are the most common options for storing them, they are not always the most appropriate to prevent them from ending up in the trash.

Where to store bananas?

bunch of bananas istock

The ideal is to preserve the bananas at room temperature, in a cool place and that it is well ventilated. Therefore, putting them in a basket or hanging them on a hook are good options that will help preserve them for longer. Furthermore, it is important keep them away from other fruits like apples or pearssince these release ethylene, a natural gas that accelerates the ripening process of the fruit, turning the bananas black in a matter of days.

Although many people believe that the refrigerator is a good place to keep them, cold can cause skin to darken quicklygiving them an appearance that is unappetizing, even though the fruit inside is still good.





On the other hand, as we said a little above, leaving them in the fruit bowl along with other pieces that have large amounts of ethylene will lead to accelerated ripening of the bananas. Therefore, finding an intermediate place, cool, but not cold, is the most important thing. For example, A pantry is a good space to leave bananas.

Keep bananas longer

To preserve bananas for longer when they are not going to be consumed quickly, a very effective trick is wrap the stem of the bunch with plastic wrap. This technique, which is super simple, helps delay the release of ethylene, but it is important change the plastic if it gets wet to maintain its effectiveness.

Another option to extend the useful life of this fruit is to freeze them. If they are maturing too quickly, just peel them, cut them into pieces and store them in the freezer. This not only prevents them from going to waste and ending up in the trash, but they are perfect for making ice cream, cold smoothies or even for baking recipes like banana bread.





Should black bananas be thrown away?

A bunch of bananas with black skin iStockphoto

For many people, the color of the peel is often a cause for alarm: a banana that is black seems to be a sign that it has gone bad and can no longer be eaten. However, this It doesn’t always mean that the interior is in poor condition.. In fact, in many cases, that black color indicates that the fruit is at its peak of sweetness and cakes or smoothies can be made without adding sugar.

Actually, a banana It is bad if it has a very soft texture, it has mold or gives off a very unpleasant odor. In these cases, what you have to do is throw it in the trash as it could pose a health risk if consumed.

