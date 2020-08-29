“My beloved Buenos Aires, when I see you again, there will be no more sorrow or forgetfulness”, sings Carlos Gardel in one of the most nostalgic tangos dedicated to the Argentine capital. The covid-19 pandemic has prevented dancers from all over the world from landing in the city this August to compete in the tango world championship and participate in the festival. Their presence, for the first time in history, will have to be virtual, as are the classes and shows of a dance declared intangible heritage of humanity since last March. In the silence of the nights of Buenos Aires without tango, the workers raise their voices against the precariousness of the sector and demand aid from the Government, while they unite to survive and plan the desired return.

