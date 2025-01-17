Neither the countertop nor the sink: this is one of the dirtiest places in the kitchen that we must clean weekly

The kitchen is, without a doubt, one of the most used spaces in the home, where food is handled and prepared daily. Although countertops and sinks are usually considered the key points to maintain hygiene, there is one element that goes unnoticed and accumulates a surprising amount of dirt: the ceramic hob. This appliance, essential in most modern kitchens, requires thorough weekly cleaning to prevent the accumulation of bacteria and residues derived from cooking.

Home cleaning plan: five simple ideas to always keep your home in order

Glass-ceramics can harbor bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella if not cleaned properly. These bacteria, from spills, splashes and food residue, can pose a health risk if they come into contact with utensils or fresh food.

The flat, smooth design of ceramic hobs can give the false impression that they are easier to keep clean. However, after each use, grease splashes, spilled liquids and food particles adhere to its surface. If not removed quickly, these remains can burn with residual heat, forming a layer that is difficult to extract and an environment conducive to the growth of microorganisms.

The areas near the burners and stoves are critical points where bacteria can proliferate. Although exposure to heat kills some of these microorganisms, the organic residues left after cooking continue to be a problem. Additionally, the buildup of dirt can affect the performance of the appliance, as charred debris can interfere with even heat distribution.

What bacteria can be found on glass ceramics?

According to the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), the kitchen is one of the spaces with the highest concentration of microorganisms in the home. The ceramic hob, being a direct work surface, does not escape this reality. Among the most common bacteria identified are:

Escherichia coli (E. coli): present in remains of raw meat or poorly washed food.

Salmonella: It can appear after handling birds or eggs and not cleaning properly.

Listeria monocytogenes: a pathogen that survives in humid conditions and in residues of dairy or vegetable products.

The combination of heat, humidity and organic debris creates an environment for these microorganisms to adhere and persist on the surface of the glass-ceramic.





How to clean the ceramic hob effectively

To maintain hygiene in this critical area of ​​the kitchen, it is essential to take a proactive approach. Here are steps recommended by household cleaning experts and backed by microbiology research:

Daily cleaning after each use: After cooking, be sure to remove food debris and splatters with a damp cloth and mild detergent. This step prevents dirt from sticking or burning into the surface. Use of specific products: there are cleaners designed for glass-ceramics that remove difficult residues without damaging the material. Opting for these biodegradable formulas minimizes the environmental impact. Avoid abrasive utensils: It’s tempting to use metal scouring pads to remove stubborn stains, but these can scratch the surface and make it easier for bacteria to build up in the crevices. Instead, soft sponges or scrapers designed specifically for glass-ceramics should be used. Weekly deep cleaning: At least once a week, perform a more thorough cleaning with white vinegar and baking soda, which are excellent natural disinfectants. Apply a mixture of both ingredients, let it act for 10 minutes and remove with a damp cloth. Complete drying: once cleaning is finished, be sure to dry the surface to avoid water stains and possible fungus in wet areas.

In the case of the burners, it is recommended to disassemble the removable parts and immerse them in hot water with degreasing detergent. Using a small brush helps clean tougher areas. Metal surfaces, such as grates, should dry completely before replacing to prevent rust.

According to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) keeping cooking surfaces clean contributes significantly to food safety. Bacteria present in these areas can easily be transferred to food or utensils, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

Taking time to clean the ceramic hob and other kitchen surfaces not only improves home hygiene, but also prevents health problems. By implementing a weekly plan and using the right products, it is possible to keep this appliance in optimal condition for longer.

The dishwasher trick: how to use it to clean oven racks quickly and effectively



The kitchen, as the epicenter of the home, deserves special attention in terms of cleanliness. The ceramic hob, with its seemingly easy-to-maintain surface, requires a constant routine to ensure it remains a safe and efficient place to prepare food. With the right methods, this key element can be kept pristine and functional, ready to face the daily demands of any home.