The budgets for 2023 include an item of 400,000 euros to pay for the expropriation of land in Los Patojos to carry out the works
The improvements to the west access to Cartagena, with the addition of four lanes, from the San José Obrero roundabout to the Sebastián Feringán roundabout, have seen little progress since 2003, when the first budget item for this infrastructure appeared in the regional accounts. . The same happens with the second phase of a plan.
