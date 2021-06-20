Debbie Williams, a Welshwoman who has lived in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, and now resides in Spain, has a recommendation to anyone tempted to imitate ‘Brexit’: “Don’t do it.” Following the 2016 referendum, he promoted ‘Brexpats-Hear-Our-Voice’ (Hear Our Voice), an organization defending the rights of those trapped by the British decision.

His greatest current concern is that in thirteen countries of the European Union there is, as in the United Kingdom, a deadline for the British to comply with the procedures for legalization of residence. In France, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands it is also sold out on June 30. And one of the fears is that complex cases such as nationality and the rights of adopted children will become irreversible.

In Spain there is no time limit because the Government adopted the criterion of prolonging the validity of the foreigner registration certificate and its gradual replacement by the card that identifies the bearer as a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Bureaucratic procedure



It is a more bureaucratic procedure than in the United Kingdom, where there is no national identity document or immigration registry, but comparable to that of other EU countries, according to Williams. As of June 30, 2020, there were 366,498 Britons with a registration certificate or residence card in Spain, according to government figures. Those who apply for Spanish nationality are asked to renounce the British, because Spain, unlike the United Kingdom, does not accept dual citizenship. But it is a requirement without effect, because there is no procedure for renouncing British nationality.

When Williams is asked what rights he has lost, he first cites the right to vote in the European elections. At Oíd Nuestra Voz they have been left without a forum in which those affected by ‘Brexit’ and their organizations can “change the conversation about immigration.”