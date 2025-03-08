Neither the Alhambra nor the Sagrada Familia: the true Spanish national monument

Spain is a country with a Unique architectural heritage. From north to south, cities house constructions that have marked history, from the Alhambra de Granada to the Sagrada Familia de Barcelona.

The rehabilitation of the Tower of the Cathedral of Granada Avanza “at a good pace”

However, there is a monument that holds a unique title: that of the first national monument in Spain. It’s about lTo majestic León Cathedralwhose statement in 1844 marked a before and after in the conservation of heritage in our country.

This Gothic temple, built in the thirteenth century, was erected on the remains of a Romanesque cathedral and ancient buildings of the Roman era. Its design is inspired by the Reims Cathedral and stands out for the luminosity granted by its impressive stained glass windows, considered one of the best collections in Europe.

However, what today is A masterpiece of the Spanish Gothic He was about to disappear in the nineteenth century due to his serious structural deterioration.

The temple that was about to crumble

Despite its beauty, The Leonina Pulchra “As she is also known,” he has always had an enemy: Your unstable foundation. The stone used in its construction turned out to be of low quality, which, added to the passage of time and the weather, weakened its structure until its existence put at risk. For decades, cracks and sinking made an imminent collapse fear.

The situation reached such an extreme that In the nineteenth century even his demolition was raised. Without a solution in sight, the cathedral seemed condemned to the disappearance, and with it, centuries of history and art. However, in 1844, Queen Elizabeth II made a crucial decision: Declare the cathedral of León the first national monument in Spain. This distinction not only saved it, but also established a precedent for the conservation of heritage in our country.

The first great patrimonial restoration of Spain

With his New National Monument Categorythe cathedral of León became the epicenter of an unprecedented restoration in the history of Spain. The architect Juan de Madrazo was in charge of leading the ambitious project, which included a stone reconstruction from the most affected parts of the temple. This thorough process captured the attention of the international press and laid the foundations for future interventions in other monuments in the country.

Restoration works not only sought to preserve the structure, but also return its original splendor. Walls were consolidated, the foundations were reinforced and the stained glass windows were restored, allowing natural light to continue bathing the interior of the cathedral with its unmistakable multicolored tones. This conservation work has continued over the centuries, guaranteeing that the temple still stands up to this day.

A reference of Gothic art in Spain

The León Cathedral is a clear example of the architectural mastery of the Middle Ages. Its imposing facade, its 65 meters high towers and its detailed sculptures make it a jewel of the Gothic. However, what most fascinates visitors is their collection of 737 stained glass, which occupy an area of ​​1,800 square meters and create a unique light and colored spectacle in Spain.

The History of the Cathedral of León It is not just that of a monument that was on the verge of disappearance and was rescued on time. It is also a reminder of the importance of preserving historical heritage. Your statement like the First National Monument of Spain He opened the way for the protection of other emblematic buildings and laid the foundations for current conservation legislation.

Today, almost two centuries after that historic restoration, the Cathedral of León continues to dazzle those who visit it. Its silhouette dominates the old town of the city, its interior remains illuminated by its legendary stained glass and its history continues to inspire those who value art and architecture. A monument that undoubtedly deserves its place privileged in the cultural legacy of Spain.