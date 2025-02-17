The 2025 carnival is already here and the Galicians have been the first to receive it. The entroido, which is the name he receives in Galicia, He started on February 8 with the famous ‘Petardazo’ of Xinzo de Limia. This ourensana town, which is part of the ‘magic triangle’, concentrates the longest carnival in Spain: its streets are filled with costumes, masks and a lot of color more than a month.

The entry of Xinzo de Limia, declared a National Tourist Interest Festival, It lasts nothing more and nothing less than five weeks. During this time, different quotes take place: on Sunday Fareleiro, which consists of a flour battle, on Sunday Oleir Colgation of Meco, among others.

Beyond such creative and varied comparsas and costumes, the great protagonists of Xinzo’s entroid are the ‘screens’, the characteristic character of these dates. It is a mask that represents the devil’s face with a touch of humor. These, Loaded with some cowbells and cow veils in the handsthey go through the streets of the town chasing all those who are not disguised and scare all those who cross their way.

Calendar of the Xinzo de Limia

Saturday, February 8: Petardazo .

. Sunday, February 9: Sunday Fareleiro .

. Saturday, February 15: Colgation of Meco .

. Sunday, February 16: Sunday Oleiro .

. Thursday, February 20: Xoves de Compadres .

. Sunday, February 23: CORDOIRO .

. Thursday, February 27: Xoves de Comadres .

. Sunday, March 2: Sunday of Entroido .

. Tuesday, February 4: Tuesday of Entroido .

. Wednesday, March 5: Entero da Sardiña .

. Sunday, March 9: Piñata.

This is the entroid, the peculiar carnival of Galicia

The origin of Galicia’s entroid is very old and is not documented, although there are many theories about his birth. One of them places the beginning of this party in the pre -Roman timesbeing at first an agricultural and livestock rite of purification. The one that adds more years is that of Viana do Bolo, which still retains features of pre -Roman cults. Even so, he has adapted to the times.

During the dictatorship, when this celebration was prohibited, the Galicians They kept the party clandestine. This caused that, at present, it is celebrated in each locality in a different way. Despite their differences, they all have food in common. The main protagonist is the pig in all its versions and in the banquets the gremos, the filloas, the ear, the bica and the coffee liquor are not lacking.