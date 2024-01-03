Serrano Heart is a Peruvian cumbia musical group founded in 1993 by the Guerrero Neira brothers in Piura, Peru. Over the years, this cumbia band has become one of the most famous in the country for its popular songs.

Likewise, throughout its history, Corazón Serrano has seen several talented singers pass through its ranks, who have left a mark on the group's music and on the Peruvian music scene. According to the AI of the ChatGPT, Only one former member of the norteño band stands out above the others, but she is not one of its two most remembered vocalists: Thamara Gomez either Star Torres.

https://youtu.be/GRcJMuF-yxg?feature=shared

Who is the best singer who was in Corazón Serrano?

Although Corazón Serrano has had several singers who have been part of the group, ChatGPT highlights Nickol Sinchi for his impact and popularity. Likewise, according to the AI, Sinchi joined the group at a very young age and quickly became one of the most recognized and loved voices by fans.

Nickol Sinchi spent almost a decade in the group Corazón Serrano. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Artificial intelligence also highlights her talent and charisma that helped her stand out in the group and, eventually, start a successful career as a soloist. The story of her entry into her group and her subsequent artistic development is quite remarkable, making her one of the most memorable former members of Corazón Serrano, her AI stated.

Nickol Sinchi, after leaving Corazón Serrano, is now a soloist. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Why did Nikol Sinchi leave Corazón Serrano?

According to what Nikol Sinchi said, on Carlos Orzoco's podcast, she decided to leave Corazón Serrano after nine years for her three-year-old son, the fruit of her love with Jorge Chapa. The singer, who became pregnant at the age of 20, said that she needed to spend more time with her little one. “I wanted to spend more time with my son. He is already growing and I wanted to see him grow. There were things that I was not enjoying about him,” she said.

Another reason Nickol Sinchi had for leaving the Piura orchestra was wanting to progress with his family. “I wanted to grow. I felt that my time in the group had already ended. They were nine years of hard work, although I was very grateful for them. “I wanted something more,” said the artist, who also studies Business Administration.

