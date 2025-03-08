Strawberry is one of the more delicious and consumed fruits in the world. The perfect season to eat this food is between February and June and it is recommended to do so at this time because of its natural cultivation but, also for all the natural properties it contains.

But sometimes, by eating a strawberry, something very annoying happens, and it is That has an acid taste propitiated by a temporary lag with cultivation and consumption. That unpleasant feeling can change our opinion about this fruit, but there are tricks to avoid it.

Sugar is a product that serves to sweeten many of our meals but, despite providing a more sweet and delicious touch, abusing it is not good for health. Excessive consumption of this could cause cardiovascular problems irreversible and it is important to control your intake.

Strawberries | Istock

Although many people tend APfors sugar, honey or include them in a Macedonia To camouflage the acidic flavor of strawberries, it is much simpler than that. With these tricks you can enjoy your sweetest strawberries without adding sweeteners or additional calories and avoiding problems derived from excessive sugar consumption.

How to eliminate the acid flavor from a strawberry

The most effective trick is to use A little salt to enhance its sweet taste. It may seem contradictory, but salt is able to increase the taste of food, so using it with strawberries will make it significantly improve those that are still a bit green or acidic.

Just put some salt on a plate, add a little lemon zest and place the strawberries already washed and cut on the plate for about three minutes. Once time has passed, we will withdraw them and shake them to eliminate excess and we can Enjoy sweet strawberries Without a trace of the annoying acidity.