In the gastronomy of Spain, spices play an important role in order to enhance flavors of certain recipes. Either for a rabbit rice, for baked fish, or for a simple salad, they are a basic that have become essential in the kitchens of half a country.

Those that They are usually in the pantry They are the oregano (for a good homemade pizza), the black pepper (in the event that we want to innovate with the salad), the sweet paprika (in order to make a rich brave sauce) or the nutmeg (do you dare to cook a delicious curry chicken?).

Of all the variety of spices that exist today, there is one that, perhaps, is not well known, although it hides numerous benefits for both health as for the taste of the dishes.

THE AMERICAN RECORD: BENEFITS AND USES IN THE KITCHEN

The scientific name of the American grinder is ‘Ora Pronobis’, but one of its most famous nicknames is ‘meat of poor’. It is a plant that grows especially in America and its edible parts are leaves and fruits.

In gastronomy, the American grinder can be incorporated In salads, soups or rice, in general. Its use in sweet recipes such as cakes, pancakes or even for Prepare hot infusions mixing it with other herbs such as chamomile or mint (we must not confuse this plant with the peppermint).

What also attracts the attention of the American grinder are Its multiple health benefitsbecause it contains several.

PROPERTIES AND BENEFITS OF THE AMERICAN RECORD

One of the benefits of the one also known as ‘Pereskia Aculeata’ is that “Improves the functioning of the intestine”according to the portal Tua Saúde. Other benefits they mention are that “premature aging” avoids, “regulates metabolism,” reduces cholesterol “and prevents both diabetes and anemia.

As for its properties, the same portal stands out on its website that this plant “has high nutritional value, its leaves are rich in Fibers, proteins, iron, vitamin A and vitamin B3which are nutrients with antioxidant, lipid and hypoglycemic properties. ”





For every 100 g, the American grinder containsamong other things and according to Tua Saúde:

Energy: 37 kcal

Proteins: 3 g

Carbohydrates: 3 g

Fats: 0.3 g

Fibers: 5.6 g

Iron: 7 mg

