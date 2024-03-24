“We hope you understand that as a family we need space, time and privacy while I undergo treatment.” Rarely has a hope been so vain. How can Kate Middleton expect anyone to understand the basic needs of her family after what she has set up? Middleton is a very intelligent and vivid woman, so she cannot seriously expect to be granted that gallantry that not even her executioners deny to the prisoners at the foot of her scaffold. If the two-minute video in which she gives the explanations were not also a superb example of elegance and restraint, she would suspect that the phrase has a sarcastic charge, a mockery of the growls of that global herd. Kate Middleton has been denied space, time and privacy, and no one trusts that they will be granted it.

For some, the madness of the tabloids, the conspiratorial ferocity of the gatherings and the noise of the tweeters temper our republicanism and bring out the monarchist that we never suspected lived in us. If the democratic and republican spirit is a gossiping horde that invents a thousand miseries about a sick woman, I become a subject and ancientregimist right now. There is no possible dilemma: between Kate Middleton – whatever title she has and whatever she represents – and the scavengers who peck at her, I am very clear for whom I would surrender the reputation that I do not have. A society incapable of giving a person a little space, time and privacy to digest the news of cancer, curse God, cry what needs to be cried and think about how and when they are going to tell their loved ones. children; From a society that does not respect that, I say, one cannot expect the slightest dignity or greatness. A society that does that is not worth a penny. Not even a Dickens shilling.

The restraint, clarity and dignity of Middleton in that plane that is so simple and British at the same time, sitting on one of those benches that in the United Kingdom have a plaque with the name of the person who paid for them or to whose memory they are dedicated, are flowers thrown to a herd that will chew them in seconds. None of her members are worthy of holding her clean gaze. At least, let them listen to her in silence, if they can stop grunting for two minutes.

