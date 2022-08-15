Frenkie de Jong is one of the names that despite climbing little by little in terms of its current situation, today it is one of the hottest unknowns on the market
The young Dutchman from FC Barcelona is currently in a complex dispute regarding his situation in Barcelona and it is that the club and the board have asked him either to accept a salary reduction or to accept being sold. The economic and salary situation of the culé team is not yet completely healthy and it is that the intention of the Barça high command led by the president Joan Laportais to configure a new salary structure that allows not to suffocate at the end of the course and that is where the issue of Frenkie de Jong comes into action.
The rumors of his departure have always been there, even, it is understood that the Dutchman would be more willing to leave than to accept a salary reduction. Knowing that with such an action he would significantly help his team, Frenkie de Jong and his agent have apparently made it very clear that they do not want to accept one thing or the other.a.
The most recent reports coming out of England is that Frenkie de Jong will have completely rejected joining Manchester United but would “look favorably” if he makes a final decision and leave, to sign for The Blues, for Chelsea. The situation increases with each passing day in complexity for FC Barcelona, which still has problems with the registration of its players, for example that of Jules Koundé, Barça’s most recent signing.
One of the aspects that would presumably motivate Frenkie, to accept a departure from the club, is to arrive at a club where he can play important European competitions such as the Champions League and also get an economic agreement that benefits you at salary level. More reports will come throughout the week.
