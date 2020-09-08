At first of The whitest day (Random Home Literature), Raúl Zurita’s childhood and early youth memoir, an nameless man who’s undoubtedly himself, lies on his again with open arms on the saltpeter crust that hardens the desert ground. It doesn’t specify the place it’s, however I instantly considered Atacama, within the north of Chile, the driest place on the planet, a stony immensity. Man might nicely be the one inhabitant of the planet: “It was as if your complete Earth rose from the middle of it to collide along with his again.” All that majesty and greatness, nevertheless, “can not alter for a single second the struggling of the being that lay there (…) These two solitudes then, that of man and that of the desert, have been crashing like two blocks.” There’s something titanic on this confrontation of a tormented particular person in opposition to an emotionless world. That man is a Prometheus who faces the gorgeous and merciless indifference of nature to attempt to snatch the flame of the that means of life, or at the very least the sense of ache. Along with his arms outstretched, he’s a Christ who sacrifices himself for the redemption of all.

It could appear that Raúl Zurita was born damaged, the phrase that’s repeated probably the most in his verses is exactly that, “damaged” or “damaged”

The picture is extreme, messianic, and on the identical time shifting. I ponder if the good poets are poets exactly as a result of they can not get out of themselves, as a result of they spend their lives spinning inside an inordinate self (not like most novelists, who’re beings break up between a tumult of personalities and unable to seek out their very own self); Be that as it could, one would say that that is the case of Raúl Zurita, who has an intensely and obsessively self-centered work, to the purpose that his newest assortment of poems, a colossal quantity of greater than 700 pages printed in 2011, is entitled Zurita. The 2 books which have simply come out in Spain are historical texts. The whitest day It’s from 1999, though it has now been revised by the creator. The opposite, Your life breaking (Lumen), is a private anthology, 600 pages of verses and prose centered on the self and the biographical.

The whitest day

Raul Zurita

Random Home Literature

Barcelona, ​​2016

196 pages / 15.90 euros

Now, can one be messianic and humble on the identical time? Are you able to examine your self to Christ or measure your self in opposition to the Earth and nonetheless be modest? Nicely, sure, you may, and Zurita virtually all the time proves it (I do not like every thing he writes, however what I like appears monumental). And maybe the important thing to that’s the veracity of his struggling. An authenticity of ache that pierces you and that turns into the ache of all. In The Whiter Day Zurita presents some goal clues to that deep grief: the demise of his father and grandfather when he was two years previous; the incessant harassment of poverty; the fear that his mom, grandmother and sister would die; absolutely the love of grandmother, the good determine of childhood, an affection so enslaving and so immense that at puberty it was tinged with violence (he threatened her with a knife and to punish himself for it he nailed it to himself); detention within the Pinochet period and torture. However the depths of ache will not be defined instantly, as a result of true struggling is ineffable. It could appear that Raúl Zurita was born damaged, the phrase that’s repeated probably the most in his verses is exactly that, damaged or damaged, and it’s not by likelihood that his anthology is titled Your life breaking. That crack is burning.

There’s a highly effective stylistic continuity in each his memoir and his anthology. They’re hallucinated texts that border on delirium, goals blurred by fever. After which there’s the violence throbbing like a gangrenous limb: fierce and terrifying prose from his anthology riddled with rape, incest, homicide, torment. “With out figuring out it, the age of blood has begun for me,” he says superbly in his memoirs, talking of a combat he attends as a toddler. Blood and its horror cowl the partitions of hell.

Zurita’s immense self is a plastic and slippery self that, from being purely giant, turns into everybody; in his texts, typically it’s him and typically it’s her, he’s the rapist and he’s the raped, the executioner and the sufferer. As a young person, she tells it in her memoirs, she voluntarily burned her cheek with a red-hot iron. She’s going to repeat it later, in her youth, when she is a part of the CADA group (Collective of Artwork Actions), wherein she shall be one of the vital radical members: she burns her face once more, she places ammonia in her eyes,. efficiency masturbatory in a museum. In all this, as in her texts, there’s a type of boastful despair.

Zurita flutters with the need for all times like a chook locked in a cage that’s too small. He has no different weapon than his literature, however even being a prisoner of a painful actuality, he rises up haughtily and names the firmament, the desert, the mountains, the rivers and the seas. Going through the hell of the human, the surprising great thing about nature. That’s the reason in 1982 he wrote poems within the sky of New York with 5 airplanes and white smoke. And that’s the reason in 1993 he had the highly effective phrase “Neither ache nor worry” excavated within the Atacama desert: it’s 3,140 meters lengthy and might solely be seen from the air. I learn on the Web that Zurita has suffered from Parkinson’s for the reason that early nineties. The physique, that ironic traitor, has condemned the poet, who has spent his whole life preventing to fly, to the confinement of a merciless illness. However typically I believe that when he dug the desert he already knew about his ailment. And that made him increase his head even increased, pierce the saltpeter along with his phrases, scream louder. “I die glad as a result of I die in magnificence,” he says in The whitest day. Neither sorrow nor worry.