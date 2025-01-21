It was at the beginning of last December when, after more than two years, it was clarified (although not completely) who was responsible for damaging and breaking a series of underwater cables located in the area of ​​the Svalbard archipelago (Norway) dedicated to amplify fiber optic signals between the peninsula and Norwegian territory.

Or at least that was thought, although the truth is that at that time there were still many doubts surrounding this complex issue. And although the internet network and fiber optics are something intangible, the thousands of data that allow us to carry out all these actions, They are transported from one place to another mostly through submarine cables.

Although the broken cables appeared in 2022, as we said, until now the matter had not been clarified. Although several investigations have been carried out, and it was pointed out to a a Chinese cargo ship called Yi Peng 3, that crossed the Baltic Sea loaded with Russian fertilizer as responsible for this “sabotage”, further investigation has found the truth.

As published exclusively by The Washington Post, the recent breaks in submarine cables that have affected critical infrastructure in Europe have been the result of accidents caused by inexperience, and not a form of attack against the EU has determined an intelligence assessment of the United States and several European countries.

Research indicates that The damage was caused by commercial vessels that unintentionally dragged their anchorssince there is no evidence to suggest intentional sabotage. Specifically, three vessels have been identified as the culprits, the first being the said Chinese freighter, Yi Peng 3to which is added the Russian tanker Eagle S and the Hong Kong ship Newnew Polar Bear.

Research suggests that Everything has been a series of “fortuitous accidents” and not a Russian plan to weaken Europenevertheless, Many experts agree that so much coincidence in the same pattern is rarely coincidental.especially taking into account the Kremlin’s history of secret and covert missions, does not leave the EU completely calm.

Therefore, also in the month of December, NATO announced the arrival of aquatic drones to protect and monitor l24 hours a day submarine cables that provide us with the Internet.