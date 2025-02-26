Insufficient physical activity has positioned itself as one of the main factors for global mortality and is increasing In many countries. In fact, the data of The World Health Organization (WHO) They are quite worrisome, since One in four adults does not have a sufficient level of physical activity.

And not just that. More than 80% of the world’s adolescent population It does not have a sufficient level of physical activity. Figures that reflect the harsh reality and show that health professionals still remain a long way to go, where Exercise must be promoted and helping to be part of all lives.

Benefits

Among their positive aspectsthe following should be highlighted:

Improves muscle and cardiorespiratory state.

It improves bone and functional health.

Decrease stress and anxiety.

Improves self -confidence and self -esteem.

Stabilize mood.

It reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, different types of cancer and depression.

Minimizes the risk of falls and vertebral or hip fractures.

It is essential for energy balance and weight control.

To take into account

Given this panorama, there are many Spanish and Spanish who wonder what is the best exercise to reduce Cognitive deterioration and improve Memory. Well, the answer is so simple that it has surprised numerous users on social networks: walk.

Apparently, several experts from the Harvard University have discovered that the gesture of going for a walk is able to improve brain functions such as memory and the ability to thought and has positive effects closely linked to cognitive deterioration.

As if that were not enough, strengthens the heart and improves circulation, protecting the cardiovascular system. Finally, it favors breathing, increasing in a great proportion the supply of oxygen in the blood and improving general well -being.