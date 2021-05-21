The rojillo club announced this afternoon that neither goalkeeper Rubén Martínez, nor striker Adrián, will continue in the ranks of Osasuna. Both end their contract in June.

Ruben Martinez He has completed three seasons at the Navarrese club in which he has played 58 official matches: 22 in LaLiga Santander, 35 in LaLiga SmartBank and 1 in the Copa del Rey. He was a key man in the promotion to the highest category achieved in the 2018/19 season, he shared ownership with Sergio Herrera in the following campaign and in the latter he has had less prominence due to an injury. He will always be remembered as the goalkeeper of the eighth promotion to the First Division.

Adrian He has put his talent at the service of Osasuna in the last two seasons, in which he has played 46 games: 43 in LaLiga Santander and 3 in the Copa del Rey. He came to the entity after having played at the highest continental level. However, his humility and commitment led him to fit into Tajonar’s philosophy from day one. In his first campaign as a rojillo he became a great partner of Chimy Ávila in the attack and his contribution was very important to achieve the desired permanence. He paved the way for permanence this season by scoring the first red goal of the course in the victory achieved in Cádiz.

Both players are injuredyes, so they will not wear the red shirt again. Through its website, the club wanted to thank both of them for their contribution.