Something that has made a lot of noise on social networks is an alleged list of names banned in Mexicowhere some quite ridiculous ones appear, such as Facebook either Twitterand others based on movies, such as james-bond.

Many took it as a joke, but in reality they come from an official source and it is nothing less than the DIF Mexico City. It was this entity that published them on social networks and in total there are 50.

Supposedly all of them are prohibited by the Civil registration in Mexico. The idea is to avoid the bullying or bullying against boys and girls.

We recommend you: Twitch analyzes banning certain types of games that could cause harm to viewers.

However, and perhaps because of the stir caused by the DIFF eliminated the list but as they say out there ‘The damage was already done’. As we mentioned at the beginning, there are some inspired by characters from movies or even books. They are the cases of Rambo, Robocop Y terminator.

Font: Fox.

The same applies to james-bond Y Rocky. When it comes to books, the first thing that jumps out at you is Harry Potter Y hermione. There are other names that are prohibited in Mexico that it is very obvious why they are not allowed.

To name a few examples, who puts your child olive tree, Burger King, Breeches, E-mail, Hitler, Sun of Sonora, yahoo either Usnavy? In certain cases they are even tricks or seem to be, like Jorge Natales, Sobeida, verulus either Zoila Rose.

Font: DIF Mexico City.

Forget Cosme Fulanito, it is one of the prohibited names in Mexico

Among the names prohibited in Mexico is so-and-so. Yeah, it sure got pretty popular because of the twin of Homer Simpson, cosimowho appears in one of the episodes of The Simpson.

Although the reasons for the prohibition of some names are clear, in a few cases they are not so. There is Hamilcarthe father’s name Hannibal Barcawhich shook the Roman empire with his army. Perhaps it is due to a fact of Wikipedia.

Font: Fox.

Some ‘joke’ edited this encyclopedia and changed the meaning of his name from ‘sleep king’ a ‘dead of bullying’; this It was alredy corrected. Name Cheyennewhich doesn’t sound so bad, is in relation to a well-known commercial in Mexico and ideal for ridicule.

‘And the Cheyenne, Dad?’ says said promotional. Masiosareon the other hand, the union of three words of the Mexican national anthemfor many years it is part of jokes.

In addition to Mexico we have more information geeky in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.