After a semester of horror under the management of Andrés Lillini, Necaxa was left out of the playoff zone. A goal that they had met under the management of Jaime Lozano. The feeling of failure has been such within the ‘Rayos’ team that one day before the regular tournament ended, the club had already fired three men from the first team, one of them the former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, Hugo Gonzalez.
FC Juarez v Necaxa – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Although, in reality, Hugo knew that he had very little to worry about, since the goalkeeper had many options on the table to continue his career inside and outside of Mexico. The most talked about were those of Pumas, at the direct request of his former coach and personal friend Antonio Mohamed, as well as Chivas de Paunovic who are on the hunt for the signing of a goalkeeper who competes with Jiménez. However, both have been surprised, since González already has an agreement with another team in the country.
Hugo will close his signing with the Mazatlán team in the following days. He has a one-year contract plus one more optional that depends on the Mexican’s performance on the pitch. González will be the replacement for Nicolás Vikonis, who last Sunday was announced by the club as part of its transfer list. He arrived as a star signing after several years at a high level in Puebla and whose performance has been very poor.
