TO SINALOA ✈️

Hugo González will be Mazatlán’s goalkeeper next season according to Fernando Esquivel.

✍🏼 There would already be a verbal agreement between all parties and I would sign for one year with the option of another.

❌ Hugo’s future is far from Pumas. pic.twitter.com/pbY338GRMd

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 1, 2023