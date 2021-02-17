The Ministry of National Education wants to reform again the training of teachers and CPE (1) (FDE) from the start of the 2021 school year. The objectives it displays seem laudable: to improve and harmonize the contents and methods of training , attract more candidates in the various competitive examinations so as to stem the recruitment crisis, promote access to teaching and education professions… Yet this umpteenth “reform” has been unanimously opposed: since then two years, there have been communications, motions, petitions, open letters from university components, learned societies, opposition votes in university or ministerial bodies without the Ministry of National Education or the Ministry of Education ever higher education, research and innovation do not move or deviate from the trajectory they are determined to impose. Why are we opposed to this “reform”?

A “reform” which degrades the conditions of training and will worsen the difficulties in entering the profession

“It is by forging that one becomes a blacksmith” says the proverb. But it is not by placing a student alone in responsibility vis-à-vis students that he or she becomes, overnight and de facto, teacher! During the confinement, the parents of the students had the delicate, and sometimes bitter experience, that teaching is a qualified profession, which requires skills. Teaching is not just about “managing a class” and supervising the performance of exercises. It is necessary to master in-depth knowledge, to know how to design and animate pedagogical and didactic situations which allow all students to learn, and to integrate this into a global educational project carrying values ​​of emancipation. This is the whole purpose of university and professional training for teachers, which strives to gradually build the professional, disciplinary and reflexive skills necessary for such essential and increasingly complex professions, including stake is revealed today vital : it is a question of allowing knowledge, understanding and taking charge of the world, today and tomorrow. For this, there are precise conditions: time, a progressive and secure experience that makes experimentation and its analysis possible, and qualified trainers.

Now what does the “reform” that we condemn? The reverse! Students, hired as contract workers, even before recruitment by competitive examination and obtaining the master’s degree in “teaching, education and training professions” (MEEF), will find themselves alone · are responsible for one or more classes, to behave “as if …”.

Is it by recruiting contract workers, precarious, paid € 670 per month, that we are going to face the crisis in recruiting teachers? Is it by putting students without prior training a third of their time in front of students that we can boast of helping them prepare under acceptable conditions for both a master’s degree, including a research thesis, and a competition? ? Is it by being in difficulty in front of their students that they will gain confidence in their own capacities to help them progress?

Recourse to work-study training as the texts of this “reform” provide for it, is only a crude pretext to save money to the detriment of students. This only reinforces the tendency already at work to exploit students to compensate for the lack of staff resources when it is necessary to secure their course with a gradual and serene entry into the profession.

A “reform” which aims to format training courses, in contrast to the challenges and complexity of teaching professions

The ministry announces more “professional” competitions, which aim to take better account of the knowledge and skills essential for teaching: how can we not be delighted? The new tests, however, reveal quite other aims. The multiplication of prescriptions, such as directives on “fundamentals” (French, mathematics, knowledge of the education system) or textbooks, guides and evaluation standards imposed “from above”, forms a system with training that will give less place for research and reflexivity. And to check that this posture is well assimilated, an oral test of motivation interview and presentation of his profile is inserted in the competition.

However, training a full-fledged citizen in an increasingly complex world requires the development of a wide variety of knowledge, skills and attitudes. The hierarchy and organized competition of disciplines hinder collaboration and the weaving of knowledge necessary for a rich training and school experience, capable of making all students succeed.

A “reform” that creates inequalities and inconsistencies

By creating the INSPÉs, the ministry claimed to harmonize the content of training and the practices of future teachers. The “reform” shows above all a mistrust of the university teams, in principle in charge of designing and bringing to life the models of the training courses for which they are responsible. The logic is that of “local adaptation”, according to the available means, of national directives. There will therefore be great inequalities between universities, as between academies, depending on the resources allocated to build and implement the models and internships, or even between students of the same INSPÉ depending on the departmental sites, more or less endowed. in resources and in trainers.

The idea, constantly put forward, of a continuum training, from pre-professionalization in license to master, then continuing with continuing education after the competition, is thus postponed to the Greek calendar. Worse, the reform organizes competition between various avenues of access to professions: preparatory classes for teaching in schools (new fad of the minister, imposed without collective reflection) against pre-professionalization in license; master MEEF againstdisciplinary master’s degree… It is easy to see how, faced with this barely legible scheme, private organizations will be able to flourish and exploit the distress of the candidates.

Same unequal treatment of trainees, after the competitive examinations: some, coming from a MEEF master’s degree, will teach directly full-time (whether or not they already have experience in responsibility before students), while others will be civil servants trainees alternating part-time. Under these conditions, it is not certain that a student has an interest in taking a MEEF master’s degree, even though it is designed to prepare for the profession.

For university and professional training for teachers and CPEs

We have a different vision of school and teacher training, the ambition of which is to enable all children to understand the world, and not just an elite that is always more precociously selected. We refuse to see the future teachers and their students, who are the citizens of tomorrow, formatted in the same movement.

Teachers should benefit from progressive and coherent training, which gives as much importance to university knowledge as to professional knowledge, articulating disciplinary, didactic, educational science content and theories of analysis of activity; a training which is based on the knowledge and experiences of the trainers and the great wealth of research.

Neither precarious nor conform: training teachers is a civic imperative! We therefore call for the withdrawal of this bad “reform” and the opening of large-scale consultations: the fate of the next generations of students is being played out today. As with global warming, the effects of past and current inaction are being felt and will be felt in the long term: it is more than urgent to listen to the players in training and act accordingly!

(1) The term refers to teachers and senior education advisers.