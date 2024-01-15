Young people aged 18 to 24 who do not work or study could have an increase in GDP by 0.47%

A survey of the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism) pointed out that young people aged 18 to 24 who do not work or study could have contributed with R$46.3 billion in Brazil's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2022.

Crossing data from the young population of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) with the average salary of hires from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), the CNC estimated that each R$1 increase in the average income of this population would have an impact of R$1.6 million on the country's GDP.

The impact of this portion that stopped contributing to Brazilian GDP is reflected in the long term. According to Felipe Tavares, chief economist at CNC, “Brazil loses productive capacity because it has a workforce that will be less productive in the market for the next 50 years”said Tavares.

The economist states that, among the reasons for this portion of the population, which corresponds to 36% of their age group, not being included in the job market are working conditions.

“Today a salary and a stable job are no longer enough for this generation, they need to feel part of the process and see their mark on the company’s generation of value, preferably showing a direct impact on society”, said the CNC chief economist.