Neither pictures nor lamps: 8 original ideas to decorate the walls of your house

Interior decoration is key to transforming any space, making it more cozy, functional and aesthetically attractive. Within this decoration process, the walls play a fundamental role, representing a large part of the visual surface in any room. Usually, the most common way to decorate them is through the use of paintings and lamps, two objects that provide a lot of personality and style, but that in the long run can be predictable and not very modern.

Walls like recently painted: the five tricks to clean them effortless

However, there are several alternatives to beautify our walls without resorting to these elements. From vertical gardens or wooden panels to artistic proposals such as hand -painted murals or textile tapestries, each of these ideas provides character and exclusivity to spaces.

Explore new decoration ways helps customize your home with unique details, reflecting the most personal tastes and styles. Beyond the traditional, there are versatile solutions capable of completely transforming the environment of a room, creating an attractive visual impact without losing functionality.

Wallpaper





Wallpaper is one of the simplest and most comfortable ways to transform house walls without the need for works. Although there were not so many options for a few years, we currently found a wide variety of patterns. From the most traditional and simple to more colorful and printed designs, allowing to customize illustrations, 3D or even visual textures such as degraded and panoramic.

Wallpaper is a perfect alternative to add depth and dynamism to any room in your home. In addition, it can be chosen for botanical, geometric or abstract reasons, radically changing the perception of the stay and adapting it to the different decorative styles.

Wooden panels or natural coatings





The incorporation of wood or natural coatings is one of the alternatives that not only contribute beauty but warmth to the home. These wood, stone or even ceramic panels can give a more elegant and lasting result to the walls of our house.

In addition, with this alternative we also find some ecological options such as recycled wood panels or cork coatings, offering more sustainable alternatives without losing the essence and style.

Decorative mirrors





Decorative mirrors are one of the best resources when dressing a wall. Not only do they fulfill a practical function, but they can also become a decorative element of great impact. These mirrors can be placed strategically on a wall, reflecting the natural light and visually expanding the space, thus transforming a small room with little lighting into a larger and visually light.

In addition, we can find mirrors of different sizes and shapes such as geometric, with vintage designs or modular models can turn a simple wall into an attractive and elegant focal point.

Floating shelves





Floating shelves are a combination between functionality and aesthetics, allowing to exhibit books, plants, sculptures or any other decorative object without occupying too much space. These shelves are currently used, ideal for creating dynamic compositions on the walls, adapting them to the style and needs of each room.

One of the most popular trends is to use shelves with irregular shapes or at different levels to generate an attractive visual effect. There are also those who integrate LED lights in them so that the decorative elements highlight more.

Hanging tapestries and textiles





The tapestries and textiles are a way of providing color, texture and warmth to a room in a simple, fast and without making major changes. Both the upholstery and hanging carpets and the artisanal tissues provide a bohemian or contemporary touch depending on the design.

In addition, this option allows you to change the decoration in a simple way, adapting it to different stations of the year or trends without the need for reforms and economically.

Vertical plants or gardens compositions





Integrating natural elements such as plants in decorating the walls of your home are a quick and beautiful way to improve a stay. Vertical gardens are modular structures composed of living plants that also provide aroma and purify the air. However, hanging small pots with decorative supports or installing shelves with plants are a simpler option, generating a similar effect without requiring so much maintenance. There are plants that are perfect for this type of decoration for their resistance and easy maintenance such as ferns, potos or succulents.

Personal objects





An ideal alternative to decorate your walls in a unique way is to use personal elements and objects, contributing character to your space. There is an immensity of objects that you can use, from musical instruments, hats, decorative plates, photographs or vinyl to travel memories, any collection can become a decorative element if organized creatively.

In addition, you can use custom supports, modular structures or even mix personal elements with hanging textiles or mirrors. A series of infinite combinations where your walls will not go unnoticed.

Decorative painting and artistic murals





If what you are looking for is to give a different and daring touch to your walls, a very good option is to opt for decorative painting or artistic murals. There is a wide variety of designs such as degraded, textured effects or even hand -drawn drawings, allowing you to play both with colors and shapes.

How to remove a coffee stain from the wall



Over the years, artistic murals have gained greater popularity, using both more minimalist designs and more varied compositions. This alternative allows you to achieve a completely unique wall.