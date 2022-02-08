A new “stone age” can be born from the Olympic enterprise, the zero year of a wave that can have lasting effects also in our country
In the world upside down, which during the Olympics always discovers that it is a little smaller and a little bigger than it remembered, we Italians too, healthy bearers of an advancing future, as relevant as, if not plus, New Zealand freestylers or Czech snowboarders (who if necessary, if necessary, can also win gold in skiing, look to believe).
#petanque #bowling #chess #curling #speaks #Italian
Leave a Reply