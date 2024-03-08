The death of Akira Toriyama, genius creator of 'Dragon Ball', has unleashed a series of tributes, news and other curiosities that seek to fondly remember the person responsible for countless smiles and childhood adventures of more than one generation. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and all the other characters generated an unprecedented legacy since their first broadcasts in the world, but, for some reason, in Latin America, this phenomenon had a different and much deeper impact, since it has the three countries with more 'Dragon Ball' fans around the world, which surpasses Japan itself, land of anime and manga.

What are the countries with the most 'Dragon Ball' fans in the world?

The marketing director of Bandai Mexico, Manuel Hernández, gave an interview a few years ago for Forbes in which he stated that his country is in third place among the nations with the most 'Dragon Ball' fans. Surprisingly, the first two are also in America, South America to be exact. Peru is positioned as the second country with the most 'sayayins' in the world and the first country with the most followers of Son Goku's teachings is Bolivia. The land of the highlands garnered a gigantic fandom since its first broadcasts in the 90s, which was consolidated with the latest films that were released in the cinemas of all: 'Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Gods', 'Dragon Ball Super : Broly' and 'Dragon Ball Super: Superhero'.

However, according to Google searches, Mexico not only disappears from the top 3, but is no longer part of the top 10 and Peru is displaced from second place, but Bolivia remains firmly in first place:

Bolivia Nicaragua Peru Ecuador Meeting The Savior Paraguay Honduras Guatemala Panama

Reunion is not a country in Latin America, it is a small island located in the southeast of Africa.

What other animes or mangas did Akira Toriyama create?

Although Master Akira is well-known for 'Dragon Ball', his creation is not limited to Sayayin Goku. In his 68 years of life, he knew how to reach the hearts of fans with 'Dr. Slump Nekomajin', 'Kajika', 'Ginga Patorōru Jako' and his most recent work, 'Cross Epoch', alongside 'One Piece' creator Eiichirō Oda. He also with other lesser-known titles such as 'A Girl Detective: Tomato', 'Wonder Island' and 'Awawa World'.

'Dr. Slumb' was the first series that gave Akira Toriyama recognition, but with 'Dragon Ball' he achieved global popularity. Photo: LR Composition/Akira Toriyama/Dragon Ball Manga

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

The Japanese cartoonist and mangaka died of an acute subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood in a delicate space of the layers that cover the brain known as the meninges layers. This situation is caused by a severe or mild head trauma that is often not given due attention.