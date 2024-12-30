Carrefour will distribute this Christmas a total of 200 tons of national origin grapeswhich is 15% more than the previous year, according to the company in a statement.

Specifically, it has reinforced its New Year’s Eve grape purchases, a white Aledo variety grape from Vinalopó. This fruit is worked by producers such as Frutas Jopami, Palacios Roca and SAT Betisan from Alicante and wholesale companies such as Frutinter.

Carrefour has indicated that the Local agri-food companies are a key piece of their business modelwithin its objective of being the leading distribution company for the food transition.

The brand thus responds to the preferences expressed by 48% of customers who, according to the 1st Carrefour Study on Consumer Habitshighlighted that “Spain origin” influences their decision to purchase fresh products.

Vinalopó

The Vinalopó region, located in the province of Alicantehas a rich tradition in grape growing, especially in the production of table grapes. Its Mediterranean climate, with mild winters and hot summers, has allowed this area to become an ideal place for cultivation. of the grape, especially the Aledo variety, which stands out for its sweet flavor, large size and thin skin. The cultivation of grapes in Vinalopó began to develop significantly in the 19th century, and since then, the region has maintained a close relationship with viticulture, exporting its products to various international markets. Today, Vinalopó is recognized not only for the quality of its grapes, but also for innovation in cultivation processes and the incorporation of new varieties.

In addition to its production of table grapes, Vinalopó has also historically been a key region in wine viticulture. The influence of the Romans in the area is palpablesince it is known that they cultivated vineyards in the area to produce wine. Over the centuries, the cultivation of grapes has been a fundamental economic driver for the region, and cultivation techniques have improved thanks to the work of generations of farmers. Currently, Vinalopó grapes, along with other agricultural products such as peaches and olives are an integral part of the local economybeing essential for employment and the identity of the region. The modernization of agricultural operations has allowed the sector to remain competitive in the national and international market, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and product quality.