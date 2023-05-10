A line to vote last Sunday in Valparaíso. ADRIANA THOMASA (EFE)

It is not necessary to write social literature to explain what has happened in Chile in the last two years. The main key, perhaps not the only one but of disproportionate importance, is the method of voting.

Chile had compulsory voting with voluntary registration during most of the post-dictatorship transition. Not voting drew a fine. But the visible inability of the State to prosecute this infraction caused participation to fall from 94.72% in 1989 to less than 60% in reality in 2010. Around 30% of those over 18 years of age had stopped registering, with what which could also be omitted without any penalty.

In 2012, a new law created voluntary voting, with automatic registration. In theory, 4.5 million new voters were eligible. But in the 2021 presidential election, fewer people voted in the first round than in 2010: only 47.33%. Gabriel Boric won in the second round thanks to one million more votes, which increased participation to 55.64%.

To elect the Convention that would draft a new Constitution in 2021, less than 50% of those qualified voted. By then it was very clear that, contrary to what electoral engineering theorists had maintained, participation had not increased, but rather decreased it. The probable reading of the depoliticized citizen was simple: your vote does not matter to us. A certain political elite, more inclined to the left, enjoyed a discriminatory system for 10 years.

In view of these results, Congress decided to restore the mandatory vote for the plebiscite that would judge the draft constitution emanating from the Convention, which some considered “avant-garde.” The participation jumped to 85.86% and the result was a rejection of 61.89%. It seems evident that it was not a movement pendular with respect to the previous results, but rather from two different things: a) the voluntary vote was captured by the most politicized sectors, which favored the left in general, but especially the radical left; and b) with the compulsory vote, a previously silenced, conservative electorate appeared, much less prone to radicalism and more resistant to the refounding spirit. The communist mayor Daniel Jadue said it this way a few days ago: that plebiscite turned into a defeat due to a “trap”, which was going to compulsory voting. It is a unique way of valuing democracy.

On Sunday, in the elections of the Constitutional Council that will have to draw up a second reform project, participation was 81.94% and favored the right, which as a whole obtained around 61%, more or less the same as last year. past.

Any political exegesis would have to incorporate the appearance of a huge mass of voters coming from the compulsory voting rule, for whom the constitutional discussion is irrelevant or irrelevant, or more simply should be led by the most conservative of political parties. This mass appreciates the fight against irregular immigration (north of Chile), against the insurgency in the name of the Mapuche people (south) and against insecurity (Santiago), in addition to the lacerating inflation, which has been an unknown phenomenon for several generations.

The constitutional obsession identifies and unites the left, despite the fact that its last major modification, in 2005, was carried out by a socialist ruler, Ricardo Lagos. The Lagos reform brought the Chilean constitution up to Western democratic standards, but parties of the center and left insisted that this was still “Pinochet’s” constitution. In the main, it is no longer a question of disarming the authoritarian features of the Constitution -which Lagos ended up doing-, but of legitimizing a greater intervention of the State in the economy. Culturally, that is the position that has been defeated twice in just under a year, but this latest election compromises President Boric’s entire program.

For the great mass of compulsory voters, this program makes no sense and neglects the most important urgencies of the middle and lower classes. A study of voters by the Universidad del Desarrollo has shown that the largest voters of the radical right are from low incomes, while the radical left gets more votes in high incomes. A revolution of young men: this is how the Republican voter must surely see it.

The pendulum theory is a mythical explanation, which can only satisfy magical spirits. It is, rather, the appearance of a country different from the one imagined by the left and, above all, the ultra-left, a country that probably radicalized in rejection of last year’s “avant-garde” constitutional project and now decided to put the tombstone on it. final.