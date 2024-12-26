Neither Patones nor El Berrueco: five medieval towns that you can visit in the Community of Madrid during the holidays

The Christmas holidays are a perfect time to escape the big cities and visit the smaller towns. And if these trips come loaded with history, so much the better. The Community of Madrid is much more than its capital, with towns full of charm that can transport us to remote times. What many do not know is that through these municipalities we can travel in time during the holidays, even if it is for a weekend. It is possible that when thinking about towns full of history and heritage, Patones or El Berrueco come to mind, but there are others that you can visit during these festivals that equal them in beauty.

Chinchon





Fifty kilometers from Madrid is Chinchón, a very picturesque town known for its balconies. What many do not know is that the history of these balconies dates back to the late Middle Ages, as they were built in the 15th century. Its Plaza Mayor, home of this curious architecture, is reminiscent of a bullring. Its beauty and that of the rest of the old town led to it being declared a Historic-Artistic Site in 1974. In the past it hosted the beef market and other central activities in the life of the municipality. Nowadays, they are a perfect place to taste anise and some good torreznos.

Beyond the Plaza Mayor hides a Goya. The church of Our Lady of the Assumption houses ‘The Assumption of Our Lady’, a work that the artist painted during his stay in the town.

Buitrago del Lozoya





If you are looking for a town with an authentic medieval spirit, Buitrago del Lozoya is for you. The municipality is the only one in Madrid that preserves its entire walls, which granted it recognition as a National Monument in 1931. As if that were not enough, it is considered one of the most beautiful towns in the Sierra de la Comunidad, declared a Historical-Artistic Site. and Asset of Cultural Interest since 1993.

It is estimated that the history of the walls dates back to the 11th and 12th centuries, and could have been built in the Muslim period or in the first years of the Christian conquest. With the passage of time, the wall has changed, but always respecting the original layout of medieval times. Currently you can visit the 800 meters of this monument.

In addition to the walls, another stop of interest is the Mendoza Castle. The residence of one of the most influential noble families in the Community of Madrid at that time was built between the 14th and 15th centuries in the southeastern area of ​​the walled enclosure. This castle has been the residence of kings such as Juana de Portugal and her daughter Juana la Beltraneja. In addition, it has welcomed Kings Juan II and Felipe III. Although you cannot currently access its interior, you can appreciate its beauty from the outside of the premises.

Torrelaguna





This municipality was the birthplace of one of the main protagonists in the medieval history of our country. Cardinal Cisneros, who ruled Spain after the death of Ferdinand the Catholic, came from this beautiful municipality, which still preserves its ancient wall, dating back to the 8th and 11th centuries.

Cisneros’s footprint still remains throughout the town, with a cross in the heart of the town’s Plaza Mayor to mark where his former residence was founded. Other monuments from its period have been preserved, such as the town hall, the parish church and the Franciscan convent of the Mother of God. If you pass by the church of Santa María Magdalena, you will be able to see the family coats of arms of Cisneros and other cardinals, such as Mendoza, Fonseca and Martínez de Contreras.

Coldscraper





The story of Rascafría is written directly on paper. This town of medieval origin experienced the first stirrings of the industrialization of some trades, including paper production. The old Los Batanes mill is preserved in its surroundings, where the paper on which the first edition of Don Quixote would be printed was manufactured. Also from the medieval period is the monastery of Santa María de Paular, built in the 14th century, a notable example of Mudejar Gothic that later received Renaissance additions.

If you are looking for views of the entire enclave, we recommend that you visit the Forgiveness Bridge, which received that name because in the past prisoners could receive a pardon from their sentence at this location.

Manzanares El Real





If you are looking to visit a castle that looks like something out of a movie set in the Middle Ages, we recommend that you visit Manzanares El Real. In this municipality is the Castillo de los Mendoza, a 15th century fortification that can be visited in its entirety. It is one of the last examples of Castilian military architecture. Although its initial function was as a fortress, it ended up becoming the Mendozas’ residential palace and its interior houses tapestries and furniture from the 17th century.

To make your visit more immersive you can go on a dramatized tour. Lasting 45 minutes, actors and actresses play figures such as Don Íñigo López de Mendoza and his daughter Brianda, who guide visitors through the rooms of this medieval jewel. Do not leave the Castle without visiting its gardens, with plants selected from historical documentation to get closer to the appearance that this space could have had in the Middle Ages.

It is not the only castle founded in Manzanares El Real. You can also visit El Castillo Viejo, a mystery of Madrid’s medieval architecture, since its author and date of construction are unknown. Several walls up to three meters high are preserved from it, and research is currently being carried out in a social archeology project promoted by the Manzanares El Real City Council and with the support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Community of Madrid. .