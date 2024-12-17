What is the best city in the world? It seems difficult to find an answer to this question. Luckily, the ‘Resonance World’s Best Cities 2025’ report comes to help us with this difficult task. According to experts, the vibrant cultural offering, its easy connectivity and its global appeal are some of the reasons why the british capital has risen for the tenth time consecutive as the best city in the world.

London, the best city in the world

Although the names of cities like Paris, New York or Rome may ring in the minds of some, the truth is that the survey carried out with more than 22,000 people in 30 countries has ruled that number one is London. However, experts also consider that all of them are also within the ranking.

To carry out this choice, different factors have been analyzed such as quality of life, leisure and public transport. Furthermore, something that London also stands out for is the large volume of tourists that he receives. It is expected to reach 39.8 million, according to VisitBritain. Among the most popular places are Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, Big Ben and the London Eye.

| Source: Istock

Spain also enters the ranking

The two quintessential cities in Spain also make it into the ranking of the best in the world. Madrid in seventh place and Barcelona in the eighth. Behind them are Berlin and Sydney.

Ranking of the best cities in the world

London New York Paris Tokyo Singapore Rome Madrid Barcelona Berlin Sydney