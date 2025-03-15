He March 14, 2020the Government of Spain decided to declare the state of alarm to deal with Health crisis of the COVID-19. Five years have passed since that moment, but the Coronavirus is still present as one more condition among the population. Today there are many people suffering from persistent covid and their associated symptoms. But, in addition, over the last years, they have been able to Know different more or less aggressive variants who have led authorities, researchers and health experts to maintain active surveillance.

These virus mutations have been developed by Combinations of several strainswhich has resulted in different symptoms and treatment methods. So far there have been about 20 variants, of which the kp.2 and the XEC are the most current. How do they affect the organism? How have they occurred? This is how these two variants have emerged that both WHO and other authorities have under monitoring.

The origin of the KP.2 or ‘Flirt’ variant and its symptoms

The authorities closely follow the possible mutations of the Variants of the COVID-19 Getty images

Last year 2024, a new variant of the COVID-19 was notified in the United States. Registered as variant kp.2it also is called Flirt. This strain is a descendant of the Jn.1 variant, but it presents A key difference in sponement protein.

According to Dr. Megan L. Ranney, dean of Yale’s Faculty of Public Health, this protein “plays an important role by helping Sars-Cov-2 to establish itself, colonize the body and get people sick,” he explained to the Medical Portal Webmd. Due to this mutation, the KP.2 variant It is more contagious and shows greater resistance to immune defenses of the body.

Although cases of cases have decreased, the authorities continue to closely monitor this variant, which It has a symptomatology very similar to that of other strains previously known. As they point out from the Disease control centers (CDC) can present:

Fever.

Shivers.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Congestion.

Nasal secretion.

Headache.

Muscle aches.

Breathing problems.

Fatigue.

Smell or taste losses.

‘Mental fog’ (feeling less awake or conscious).

Gastrointestinal symptoms.





The origin of the XEC variant and its symptoms

This XEC variant incorporates a new sign: the loss of appetite Getty images

More recently, Europe has registered a new variant of the COVID-19, called Xec. Unlike KP.2, it has generated greater concern among health professionals, since It presents a symptomatology different from that of previous strains.

Currently, the XEC is the predominant variant in Spain and other countries in Europe. Researchers have detected that this new variant is A combination of ks.1.1 and kp.3.3.

To the common symptoms of fever, cough, throat pain, nasal congestion, fever and tiredness, this xec variant incorporates a new sign: loss of appetite. This can be accompanied by other gastrointestinal discomforts such as diarrhea or vomiting. Like the KP.2, the XEC is also more contagious and easy to spread.





Two variants born from the cepap of the omicron

COVID vaccine. Getty images

That the KP.2 or Xec variants are spread faster, it does not mean that they are more serious. In fact, The two belong to the core of omicronso eThey would have Within the immunity of vaccines that the majority of the population has received in several doses. However, it is still recommended that those vulnerable groups such as older people, children or people with pathologies take Prevention measures such as masks or vaccination.





What is Covid and how long does it last?



It originated in Wuhan and caused an unprecedented pandemic in 2020. COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, is a respiratory disease caused by SARS-COV-2 virus. It spreads mainly through respiratory drops and It affects the lungs. It is a virus that easily mutates, for that reason you can find other variants around the world.

The duration of COVID-19 varies according to the severity of the symptoms and response of the individual. In mild cases, Recovery usually takes a few weekswhile in severe cases it can be extended for months, with possible long -term effects. The persistence of symptoms, known as “persistent covid” or “post-covid syndrome” can affect some people even after overcoming acute infection.





References

Monitoring of the variants of the SARS-COV-2. (s. f.). https://www.who.int/es/activities/tracking-sars-cov-2-variants

About Covid-19. (2024, June 13). COVID-19. https://www.cdc.gov/covid/about/index.html

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.