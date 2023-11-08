In Peru, the Team 5 It is considered by many Peruvians as the cumbia group most popular and successful of the moment. This orchestra founded in Monsefú and today directed by Christian Yaipén managed to win the affection of the public with songs like ‘Motor y motive’, ‘Eres mi bien’, ‘Parranda la negrita’, ‘Te vas’, among others, which are shared on the official YouTube and Spotify account of this musical group.

Although most of their songs become great hits, Group 5 has managed to get one of their music videos to have more than 180 million views on YouTube, the most tuned in by fans of the northern group. Which one is it?

What is the Grupo 5 music video that has more than 180 million views on YouTube?

According to the official YouTube account of Grupo 5, the video clip that has achieved more than 180 million views on said platform is a mix of the songs ‘Cambio mi corazón’, ‘Pa’ fuer’, ‘La Valentina’. This audiovisual piece was recorded in 2018, at the Gran Rex theater, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. In this place, the cumbia group celebrated its 45th anniversary of founding.

Likewise, the group has other music videos such as ‘Parranda la negrita’ and ‘Apostemos que me casa’, both in their live version, which already exceed 90 and 80 million views, respectively.

How much does it cost to hire Group 5 for a wedding?

People who wish to hire Grupo 5 to perform their most popular songs, such as ‘Me enamoré de ti y qué’, ‘Te vas’, among others, at their wedding, birthday party or other private event, must pay a fee. sum of 95,000 soles.

Likewise, the manager of the cumbia group, Jimmy Yaipén, indicated, in an interview with the program ‘Cuarto Poder’, that said service has a time limit of two hours. During that time, the members will be able to play an average of 15 pieces of music live.

