Neither moss for the nativity scene nor mistletoe or holly: the financial penalty that comes with taking it

With Christmas approaching, in many houses the Easter flowers are already showing off in some corner and the typical decorations for these dates have already been dusted off days ago, the tree with its balls and figurines crowned by a large star and dressed with tinsel, decorations on doors and windows and the traditional nativity scene or manger, which becomes a true work of art in homes with craft lovers and some handymen in the family.

Christmas decoration can be a very entertaining and fun activity to do in company, but we must not lose sight of the importance of saving our decorative elements from one year to the next. Christmas is a time that also pushes consumption, and some acquired habits can be harmful to the environment and our surroundings. Therefore, some guidelines must be taken into account.

We have to think carefully about the use we are going to give to all our purchases. According to Greenpeace“the artificial Christmas tree has an impact six times greater than a natural tree when it comes to climate change and the depletion of natural resources.” Although there are some made of biodegradable materials and if you store them well they can last for many years.

If we buy a natural one, we will have to make sure that they come from local producers, and have a better destination in mind for them than ending up in the garbage can at the end of Christmas. Another option is to make one with our own hands, with recycled materials. There are many ideas with very interesting results.

The same thing happens with poinsettias, the typical Christmas plants with red flowers. (Poinsettia), although we also find them in white, pink, orange or yellow tones. In many houses they last in a corner as long as Christmas lasts and maybe a little longer. But with some care, you can keep your poinsettia for years.

At the end of Christmas, you can transplant it to a larger pot by adding some compost. If you live in a temperate area you can keep it on a terrace all year round. Otherwise, you can place it near a window. They love sunlight. Once a year (in January) you can prune its stem and leaves a little to give it more strength.

The same thing that happens with Christmas trees and poinsettias can extend to mangers. But in this case what we have to discard is the idea of ​​using natural moss obtained poached from our forests to simulate the vegetation in the springs. Or use mistletoe or holly stolen from nature for our Christmas wreaths. In this case, furthermore, not respecting this rule can result in a sanction, as explained in this video from the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard.

None of these three species, the Civil Guard explains, can be collected in their natural environment because they are protected wild species “and collecting them entails an economic penalty.” For this reason, they recommend buying them directly from florists or nurseries or purchasing artificial plants that you can store to use for several years, “to protect nature.” The fines – which vary depending on the autonomous community – can range from 1,000 to 100,000 euros. And they are doubled if any of these species are collected in a protected area.





Moss, an indicator of the health of the planet

Moss – which has no roots, leaves, stems, or flowers – reproduces in very humid areas on the ground, tree trunks or rocks. By retaining a lot of water, it preserves many nutrients inside and is a perfect habitat for small animals, and a substrate for other plants to germinate. There are autonomous communities where it is allowed to collect moss but it is not on all or on all dates and there is a limit.

It belongs to the family of bryophyteswhich were born 500 million years ago, were the first plants on the Earth’s surface and their health is an indication of the environmental health of our planet and they are key in reforestation processes.

A few years ago, the use of moss to decorate mangers or nativity scenes became popular despite not making much sense, since it does not precisely emulate the vegetation of the geographical area that represents the birth. Even so, if you want to include this element you can purchase artificial moss, which is more easily stored for other years and easier to maintain, since they do not need soil or fertilizers.

Mistletoe, bird food





Like moss, it is a vital species in forest-type ecosystems and environmental balance. Hanging mistletoe on the doors of houses comes from an ancient, somewhat romantic Scandinavian tradition – couples who passed under this plant had to kiss – that spread throughout the rest of Europe.

Mistletoe belongs to the family of Santalaceae. Viscum album is its scientific name. Its leaves are always green and contain round, globe-shaped fruits that are white with yellowish tones. It grows on the trunks of some trees. In Spain, it is usually seen in pines, firs, poplars or beech trees.

Its fruits are food for some birds, which by consuming them help spread its seeds to other trees. Studies are also being done on the effects of mistletoe on treatments against some tumors.

If you want to have your Christmas mistletoe, it is best to purchase it from authorized stores or, better yet, make it yourself with recycled materials, and using your imagination, so you can also give it the size you like best and use it in your Christmas decorations. They look very pretty as a centerpiece.

The holly, a Christmas symbol

The untrained eye may confuse holly branches with mistletoe branches but they have nothing to do with each other. While mistletoe is a parasitic plant, holly is a tree that can reach up to 10 meters in height. It usually grows spontaneously and although its fruits are also round, they are red and not white like those of mistletoe. It is also traditionally one of the Christmas symbols and is frequently used in decorations.

If we buy natural holly from nurseries we have to make sure that they come from permitted crops. This year, for example, the Government of Castilla y León has allowed the pruning of 11,570 kilos of holly from the forests of Soria.

If you have purchased natural mistletoe or holly to make your wreaths, or have already purchased them made from natural branches, another option is to try to keep them in good condition to reuse them next Christmas. You will have to keep them in a place where they do not get sunlight or excess humidity, and try not to crush them with other decorations when you store them. It may be useful to preserve your crown longer by covering it with hairspray or soaking it in glycerin and water. In the latter case, we will leave it in that mixture for a few days – depending on how big and thick it is – and then we will have to let it dry.