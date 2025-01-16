Not long ago, there were people who went to Mercadona to hook up. Yes, you heard right, not to buy cookies or fish, but to find love. It all started through a social media post from a influencerwhich went viral very fast.

Procedure

Apparently there were several rules. The most important thing was to go between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. tonext, take a pineapple and place it upside down (i.e. face down) in the shopping cart. After this process, you should go to the wine section.

So that? It is clear: crash your cart with that of someone you liked and who you saw was also wearing another pineapple upside down. Although it was a campaign that attracted customers, the workers became a little tired of this fashion.

The great unknown

Faced with this panorama, many Spaniards They wondered where the Mercadona pineapples come from. Well, they have their origin in Costa Rica. In fact, this country exports more than 75 percent of the pineapples consumed throughout the European Union (EU).

Although Mercadona sells fresh pineapples in whole pieces or cut in half from Costa Rica.also has natural pineapples sliced ​​and in their juice from the Hacendado brand.

The natural pineapple in slices It is presented in a 500 gram format and is made in Spain with products also from Costa Rica. Regarding the pineapple in its Hacendado juice in 140 gram cans, the slices are manufactured by the supplier Philpack (S&W) from the Philippines and the Valencian company imports them for Spain Videca Industriesbased in the municipality of Villanueva de Castellón.