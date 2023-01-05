DOES NOT COME TO THE MX LEAGUE ❌

Cruz Azul and Rayados shared an interest in bringing in US defender Aaron Long.

📄 With offers from England, MLS and interest from Mexican teams, he had options.

⚫️ 🟠 The winner was LAFC, who signed him for free and announced him as a reinforcement. pic.twitter.com/9eEiKkmMg9

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 5, 2023