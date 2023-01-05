The Liga MX teams are on the hunt for their last reinforcements for the semester that begins tomorrow. The intention is to have the best squads and thus be able to fight in the most dignified way for the objectives set, either with a view to the Liga MX title or avoiding paying the fine for being the team at the bottom of the percentage ratio.
Two institutions that are looking for revenge after being owed last semester are Cruz Azul and Monterrey and both were waiting for some more signing. Specifically, a central defender where they met on the road with a footballer who interested both squads, the World Cup player for the United States, Aaron Long, who at the end of the road, will not sign with either of the two Mexican teams as he will continue within the MLS.
The league champion, LAFC, of Vela, Bale and Chiellini has announced the arrival of the defender as a free agent, leaving aside the interest of the two Liga MX teams who never really went from the poll to presenting a formal offer. Now, with Long ruled out, the two clubs will have to look for other market options, with Rayados de Monterrey being the most advanced since they are about to close the signing of Víctor el ‘Toro’ Guzmán, while in the sky-blue trench of Cruz Azul, each Sometimes it seems more complex that some other man can join the squad of ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez despite the requests.
